Who is stealing your vote?

Opinion / Columnist

Recently, the MDC, led by its leader, Nelson Chamisa, has almost completely stopped campaigning for your vote and have switched tactics to attacking the election system, run by the constitutionally-appointed Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).They are not holding campaign rallies, rather than vigils outside of the ZEC headquarters, breaking in and creating havoc for the workers there who are trying to organise and election.Chamisa and other MDC leaders have a whole litany of attempted smears against the elections, including a list of impossible demands, which used to be ten, but has now been whittled down to two.One of the biggest complaints by the MDC is that the voter's roll is inaccurate, has been tampered with or has 'ghost voters'.However, those who have actually inspected the voter's roll, which was for a long time open to the public has found little wrong.Furthermore, Independent election watchdog the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) said that the bio-metric voters roll for the July 30 elections does not have anomalies that affect a large percentage of registrants.Zimbabwe compiled a bio-metric voters' roll for the first time for the July 30 polls to enhance credibility of the polls given that previous elections have been marred by allegations of vote fraud.ZESN said while no voters roll is perfect, a less rushed process would have allowed more time for the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to identify and address anomalies."In terms of accuracy, the audit did not identify anomalies in the 2018 Voters Roll that affected a large percentage of registrants or were they concentrated amongst registrants of a particular area, gender or age," ZESN said in a statement after completing an audit of the voters roll that contains 5.6 million people.Of course, they never said there are no anomalies and that is the peg that Chamisa is hanging his excuse onto. However, what Chamisa is purposefully omitting is that there is no such thing in the history of elections to have a voter's roll completely free of any anomalies at all.In the U.S., for example, it has been demonstrated some 3.5 million more people are registered to vote than are alive among America's adult citizens.The Election Integrity Project of Judicial Watch, a Washington-based legal-watchdog group, analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2011–2015 American Community Survey and last year's statistics from the federal Election Assistance Commission.The research showed that many areas in the U.S. exhibit this ghost-voter problem. These range from 101 percent registration in Delaware's New Castle County to New Mexico's Harding County, where there are 62 percent more registered voters than living, breathing adult citizens — or a 162 percent registration rate.No one would dare suggest that American mid-term congressional elections shouldn't go ahead later in the year because of these anomalies.No, it is not ZEC or Zanu PF which is depriving you of your voice and vote in the upcoming elections, it is the MDC.The MDC is trying to shut down the elections and ensure that not one of the millions of Zimbabweans like me, eager to vote in these historic elections will be able.No one is stealing your vote, except the MDC and Chamisa.