'Where has ZEC deviated from the law?' asked Muzanenhamo - in failing to deliver free elections

Opinion / Columnist

"People have different views and opinions. Where has ZEC deviated from the constitution. Point and then I can be held liable. To just say elections are not free and fair without facts and evidence of transgressions of the electoral act is utter nonsense," commented Raise Muzanenhamo in Bulawayo24.Yes people have different points of view and opinions and that is way we must focus on facts, reality, truth, etc. supported by proven evidence.It is a historic fact that the 2008 elections were NOT free, fair and credible as the process was marred by blatant cheating evidence by the six week to recount and whittle down Tsvangirai's 73%, by Mugabe's own admission, to 47% to force the run-off. The run-off was marred by the wanton violence by Zanu PF thugs, rogue war veterans led by Jabulani Sibanda, Joseph Chinotimba and many others, serving and retired security services personal led by Engelbert Rugeje (promoted by ED to Zanu PF National Political Commissar) and others. The violence was to punish the people for having rejected Mugabe and Zanu PF is the March vote and force them to vote for Mugabe.Emmerson Mnangagwa, Chiwenga and other members of the Join Operation Command (JOC) masterminded and directed the barbarism of 2008 elections. JOC is the ruthless junta behind all the corruption, vote rigging, tyranny and political murders in the country these last 38 years. Last November Mnangagwa and many of the JOC members stage the military coup to topple Mugabe, the tyrant they had ruthless imposed on the nation for 37 years.To this day, Mnangagwa maintains that the 2008 elections were free, fair and credible just as the junta insist last November's coup was not a coup but a "military assisted transition". So ED and the junta are certainly not reliable witnesses especially on matters concerning free, fair and credible elections.SADC stepped into the Zimbabwe political mess after the 2008 elections debacle which everyone including SADC and the AU had condemned as a farce. SADC managed to get Zanu PF to agree on the need for Zimbabwe to implement a raft of democratic reforms designed to take away the party's carte blanche powers to rig elections. The reforms, if implemented, would have restored the independence of public institutions like ZEC, the Police, etc. freeing them from the corrupting influence of Zanu PF.Not even one of the reforms were implemented during the five years of the GNU. Not even one!So, for President Mnangagwa to now claim that "ZEC is independent!" is nonsense. How can it be when the reforms designed to restore its independence were never implemented. Needless to say he is NOT a reliable witness on election matters, as stated above.President Mnangagwa and his junta committed high treason 8 months ago in staging the military coup to even suggest that they will have any qualms rigging these elections is silly. Rigging elections has been their day-job for the last 37 years and the crowned it with the coup; it has never bothered them before, why should it bother them now?Least people forget, these elections are a de facto referendum on the November coup. President Mnangagwa and his junta know that if they were to lose the 30 July vote, "the military assisted transition" will be crossed out and "military coup" scribbled in its place. As for the coup plotters they will have their day in court. Of course, President Mnangagwa and his coup junta are rigging these elections because it is not just about retaining absolute power and all the luxuries it has brought, their necks are on the line!"Where has ZEC deviated from the constitution?" you asked?The simple answer to that is as long as ZEC failed to deliver free, fair and credible elections, then it has deviated from the constitution. ZEC has failed to register 1.5 million out of the targeted 7 million because the registration exercise was started very late, September 2017 when it should have started January 2015 at the latest, and the whole exercise was chaotic as the official did not have required forms, etc.ZEC has failed to produce a clean and verified voters a month before nomination day, which was 14 June, at the latest. This is a legal requirement! ZEC has still not released a clean and verified voters' roll to this day, 8 days before voting day and counting. It is nonsensical to talk of the elections being free, fair and credible when there is no credible, clean and verified voters' roll! These elections are a sham and ZEC has played a shameful role in delivering it!If Justice Chigumba and her fellow commissioners were honest and outstanding citizens then they will be the first to admit these elections are not free, fair and credible. Of course, they all knew that it would be impossible, I repeat IMPOSSIBLE, for the unreformed ZEC to deliver free, fair and credible elections. They all took up the job regardless because they are after the generous rewards they knew Zanu PF would pay. Pretty good wages for one little Judas Iscariot kiss!