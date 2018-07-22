Will Justice Priscilla Chigumba deliver a credible election?

Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe will be going to the polls soon and Chairperson of Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is expected to deliver a free, fair and credible election.As election date draws closer, there are more mud slinging, smear campaigning and character assassination taking place around the country. One of the latest sex scandal which has rocked the country is the recently exposed by Edmund Kudzayi who was a faceless facebook character namely Baba Jukwa who used to release Zanu PF sensitive information to the public and unleashing it to the people and is even threatening to show the sextant if Justice Chigumba doesn't resign.He revealed that Justice Priscilla Chigumba is in a sexual relationship with a Zanu PF sitting government Minister Mr Winston Chitando.Now the people are asking whether Justice Chigumba will be in a position to deliver a free, fair and credible election because there is a likely to be a conflict of interest.Has Justice Priscilla Chigumba's duties compromised and can she fail to execute her duties because she is in a relationship with someone? Is there anything wrong for her to choose a man whom she can fall in love with? Did she knew that Mr Winston Chitando is officially married. If she knew why did she opt to fall in love? Will Mrs Chitando successfully sue Justice Priscilla Chigumba? Well these are some of the questions being asked.Scandals involving famous people have been shaking the country for time immemorial and more are coming. Politicians , pastors footballers become involved in things they would be ashamed to admit publicly. We have people who got caught in scandals red-handed. We have also read about Prophet Walter Magaya's sex scandals Pastor Haisa and several men of the cloth but its all business as usual with perpetrators.However as more women come under siege from sexists, it is time for introspection as a nation. We need to stop paying lip-service to gender parity and Women's rights. We cannot claim to be progressive and yet use underhand sexist tactics through surrogates to attack women's sexual lives. We have seen such kind of emotional abuse from the walks of life and political hoodlums calling women 'hure'. Leaders such as Dr Joice Runaida Mujuru, Dr Thokhozani Khupe and Justice Priscilla Chigumba have labelled names.Sex scandals have dine more damage in the world. We have Silvio Berlusconi who had sex with a minor. Known to have quite the colorful reputation, the former Italian PM stood trial for having sex with a minor in 2011. The girl was a 17-year old Moroccan belly dancer, Karima El Mahroug. In 2009, his wife of 19 years Veronica Lario, had filed for divorce and publicly accused her husband of 'consorting with minors'.Arnold Schwarzenegger had a love child of 14 years, outside his marriage. The muscle-man turned actor turned Governor of California, was found to have a love child of 14 years, outside his marriage. Apparently, he was involved with the housekeeper and they had a son, who came to light only in 2011, when Arnie came out and addressed the world about his infidelity. He and his wife Maria split the same year.Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky had an affair inside the White House. One of the biggest sensations of the 20th century, when sitting President, Bill Clinton confessed to have cheated on his Hillary with a White House Intern, Monica Lewinsky. The claimed to have gotten intimate in the White House, including the Oval office. The President underwent an impeachment trial and was subsequently acquitted. Monica Lewinsky disappeared from the public eye, resurfacing only in late 2000s.Tiger Woods turned out to be a serial cheater. Once upon a time considered one of the greatest athletes to be alive across all sports, he fell from grace when his secret about being a serial cheater came to light. His wife allegedly chased him with a golf club, after getting to know that he had been unfaithful, and quite regularly. Overnight, his reputation was tarnished. From the greatest golfer of all time to a pig.Mike Tyson was charged with raping a contestant of Miss Black America. The former heavyweight champion of the world, was accused of raping a Miss Black America contestant in 1991. He was sentenced to 6 years of imprisonment, and his manager was surprised there weren't more complaints against him. According to many, the former professional boxer was a sex addict.David Beckham's assistant claimed she was practically his 'second wife'. Personal assistant to the superstar footballer, Rebecca Loos claimed they had an intense sex relationship claiming she had the most 'explosive sex' with the footballer and was almost like his 'second wife'. Of course, the footballer denied.Princess Diana cheated on Prince Charles with Captain James Hewitt. Even though it was common knowledge that Prince Charles was cheating on his wife (then alive) with Camilla Parker, it is hardly known that the beautiful princess cheated on her husband by fornicating with Life Guards Captain James Hewitt. Shane Warne slept with younger models, cheating on his wife. Among the leggie's many sexcapades, he is rumored to have slept with two New Hampshire models who were quoted by Cricinfo saying, "Shane blew our minds. He was so fit. I'd give him top marks for more than satisfying us." That one incident tore down his marriage.Leaders and those who hold high offices should be of high morale standards and must be subject to scrutiny.