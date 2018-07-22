Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Will Justice Priscilla Chigumba deliver a credible election?

22 Jul 2018 at 14:20hrs | Views
Zimbabwe will be going to the polls soon and Chairperson of Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is expected to deliver a free, fair and credible election.

As election date draws closer, there are more mud slinging, smear campaigning and character assassination taking place around the country. One of the latest sex scandal which has rocked the country is the recently exposed by Edmund Kudzayi who was a faceless facebook character namely Baba Jukwa who used to release Zanu PF sensitive information to the public and unleashing it to the people and is even threatening to show the sextant if Justice Chigumba doesn't resign.

He revealed that Justice Priscilla Chigumba is in a sexual relationship with a Zanu PF sitting government Minister Mr Winston Chitando.

Now the people are asking whether Justice Chigumba will be in a position to deliver a free, fair and credible election because there is a likely to be a conflict of interest.

Has Justice Priscilla Chigumba's duties compromised and can she fail to execute her duties because she is in a relationship with someone? Is there anything wrong for her to choose a man whom she can fall in love with? Did she knew that Mr Winston Chitando is officially married. If she knew why did she opt to fall in love? Will Mrs Chitando successfully sue Justice Priscilla Chigumba? Well these are some of the questions being asked.

Scandals involving famous people have been shaking the country for time immemorial and more are coming. Politicians , pastors footballers become involved in things they would be ashamed to admit publicly. We have people who got caught in scandals red-handed. We have also read about Prophet Walter Magaya's sex scandals Pastor Haisa and several men of the cloth but its all business as usual with perpetrators.

However as more women come under siege from sexists, it is time for introspection as a nation. We need to stop paying lip-service to gender parity and Women's rights. We cannot claim to be progressive and yet use underhand sexist tactics through surrogates to attack women's sexual lives. We have seen such kind of emotional abuse from the walks of life and political hoodlums calling women 'hure'. Leaders such as Dr Joice Runaida Mujuru, Dr Thokhozani Khupe and Justice Priscilla Chigumba have labelled names.

Sex scandals have dine more damage in the world. We have Silvio Berlusconi who had sex with a minor. Known to have quite the colorful reputation, the former Italian PM stood trial for having sex with a minor in 2011. The girl was a 17-year old Moroccan belly dancer, Karima El Mahroug. In 2009, his wife of 19 years Veronica Lario, had filed for divorce and publicly accused her husband of 'consorting with minors'.

Arnold Schwarzenegger had a love child of 14 years, outside his marriage. The muscle-man turned actor turned Governor of California, was found to have a love child of 14 years, outside his marriage. Apparently, he was involved with the housekeeper and they had a son, who came to light only in 2011, when Arnie came out and addressed the world about his infidelity. He and his wife Maria split the same year.

Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky had an affair inside the White House. One of the biggest sensations of the 20th century, when sitting President, Bill Clinton confessed to have cheated on his Hillary with a White House Intern, Monica Lewinsky. The claimed to have gotten intimate in the White House, including the Oval office. The President underwent an impeachment trial and was subsequently acquitted. Monica Lewinsky disappeared from the public eye, resurfacing only in late 2000s.

Tiger Woods turned out to be a serial cheater. Once upon a time considered one of the greatest athletes to be alive across all sports, he fell from grace when his secret about being a serial cheater came to light. His wife allegedly chased him with a golf club, after getting to know that he had been unfaithful, and quite regularly. Overnight, his reputation was tarnished. From the greatest golfer of all time to a pig.

Mike Tyson was charged with raping a contestant of Miss Black America. The former heavyweight champion of the world, was accused of raping a Miss Black America contestant in 1991. He was sentenced to 6 years of imprisonment, and his manager was surprised there weren't more complaints against him. According to many, the former professional boxer was a sex addict.

David Beckham's assistant claimed she was practically his 'second wife'. Personal assistant to the superstar footballer, Rebecca Loos claimed they had an intense sex relationship claiming she had the most 'explosive sex' with the footballer and was almost like his 'second wife'. Of course, the footballer denied.

Princess Diana cheated on Prince Charles with Captain James Hewitt. Even though it was common knowledge that Prince Charles was cheating on his wife (then alive) with Camilla Parker, it is hardly known that the beautiful princess cheated on her husband by fornicating with Life Guards Captain James Hewitt. Shane Warne slept with younger models, cheating on his wife. Among the leggie's many sexcapades, he is rumored to have slept with two New Hampshire models who were quoted by Cricinfo saying, "Shane blew our minds. He was so fit. I'd give him top marks for more than satisfying us." That one incident tore down his marriage.

Leaders and those who hold high offices should be of high morale standards and must be subject to scrutiny.


Contacts

Facebook.  -  Leonard Koni
Twitter.   - @Leokoni
WhatsApp- +27747402042
Email- konileonard606@gmail.com
Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

20 mins ago | 192 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

59 mins ago | 772 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

1 hr ago | 1456 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

1 hr ago | 637 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 947 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

2 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 2403 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

2 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

2 hrs ago | 707 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1558 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

4 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 1963 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2836 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4665 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4028 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1856 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

5 hrs ago | 652 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

5 hrs ago | 531 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

5 hrs ago | 846 Views

Undenge contests jail term

5 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Cold weather spell persists

5 hrs ago | 1031 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

5 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

5 hrs ago | 436 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

5 hrs ago | 400 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

5 hrs ago | 455 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

5 hrs ago | 2018 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

5 hrs ago | 501 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

5 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

5 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

5 hrs ago | 398 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

5 hrs ago | 634 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

5 hrs ago | 392 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

5 hrs ago | 234 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

5 hrs ago | 347 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

5 hrs ago | 267 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

5 hrs ago | 188 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days