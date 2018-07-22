Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Disaster for Chamisa as scheme revealed

22 Jul 2018 at 14:22hrs | Views
The plan was simple. Five steps to victory.

Step one: Cry foul over the voters roll and have your own stooges attack its credibility.

Step two: Threaten and intimidate the ZEC chairperson into bending to your will

Step Three: Announce you will prevent the elections from happening, causing an international crisis which will force the global players to get involved.

Step Four: Charm the observers into accepting your viewpoint wholeheartedly

Step Five: Announce you have won the election, irrespective of the true outcome, and have the international community recognise your 'victory'.

Unfortunately for Chamisa and his supporters, it has not gone to plan.

His complaints about the electoral roll were supposed to be backed up by civil society organisations. So when the MDC-funded 'Team Pachedu' audit, conducted by MDC backers in the US, claimed there were serious flaws in the roll, Chamisa appeared to be on to a winner.

But calamity struck. A few days later, the independent Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) released their own audit. Unsurprisingly, an impartial body had a somewhat different reading. They dismissed Pachedu's alarmist and unfounded claims, noting that while no voter roll is perfect, the 2018 roll is significantly better, more complete and more inclusive than the 2013 one. Critically, ZESN did not identify anomalies that affected a large percentage of registrants or were they concentrated among registrants of a particular area, gender or age.

Bottom line. The roll is not perfect, but good. Certainly not worth disrupting elections over.

The next part of the plan was no more successful. Chamisa's attempts to bully and intimidate the ZEC Chair through forcing himself into her office, mass protests and having his G40 friends blackmail her with unfounded sexist allegations proved ineffective.

Chigumba stood tall and was unmoved by the threats. What's more, rather than turn people against her, Zimbabwean society was so appalled by Chamisa's underhand tactics that they rallied to her side. Today, Chigumba is a much more popular figure than she was two weeks ago.

But the real disaster was yet to come.

Having pleaded with the international community to intervene in this 'crisis', Chamisa would have been happy to see The Elders arrive, led by Kofi Annan. After all, The Elders had previously been extremely critical of the Mugabe regime. He was banking on their support.

So he must have been mortified by their announcement at the conclusion of their meeting.

Annan was largely positive about the overall situation, describing the pre-election environment as free with all parties being able to exercise their rights to campaign freely. This positive outlook has also been expressed by the AU and SADC observers, with the international community coming to together to voice their cautious approval of the campaign so far.

In contrast, Annan did not mince his words with regard to Chamisa and the opposition.

"What is important is that we all play by the rules and we make reasonable demands," he said. "If we make demands which are unreasonable and which cannot be fulfilled, we are complicating the process. So, I would urge everyone to be reasonable and operate within the rules… But we should be careful of what we say and what we demand, because the main thing is not to incite.If you incite the population, you never know what happens and this is the last thing that the nation and the people of Zimbabwe need. No incitement!"

Annan and his colleague in The Elders, former Irish President Mary Robinson, went on to describe their 'shock' at the sexist abuse and threats directed at prominent women connected to the election, notably Justice Priscilla Chigumba.

The question is now, what does Chamisa do next. Aware of the likelihood of defeat in a fair election, the plan has been based around creating chaos, panic and crisis, and then mobilising the international community to his side. This plan has failed badly.

His choice now is to stand in the election (aware he will probably lose), or to go all out to prevent the election from happening.

For Zimbabwe's sake, let's hope he chooses the former.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Innocent Dube
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Chamisa, #Secret, #ZESN

Comments

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Dstv supply & installation

Razor wire supply & installation

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

2015 mitsubishi fuso

Pelandaba west houses

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m

1998 mitsubishi rosa


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

21 mins ago | 201 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

60 mins ago | 776 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

1 hr ago | 1467 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

1 hr ago | 641 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 951 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1639 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

2 hrs ago | 1575 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 2412 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

2 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

2 hrs ago | 711 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1562 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

4 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 1967 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2838 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4674 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4034 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1856 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

5 hrs ago | 652 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

5 hrs ago | 531 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

5 hrs ago | 846 Views

Undenge contests jail term

5 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Cold weather spell persists

5 hrs ago | 1031 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

5 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

5 hrs ago | 133 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

5 hrs ago | 436 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

5 hrs ago | 400 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

5 hrs ago | 456 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

5 hrs ago | 2021 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

5 hrs ago | 501 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

5 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

5 hrs ago | 1627 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

5 hrs ago | 399 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

5 hrs ago | 635 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

5 hrs ago | 394 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

5 hrs ago | 174 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

5 hrs ago | 234 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

5 hrs ago | 347 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

5 hrs ago | 267 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

5 hrs ago | 189 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days