Beware of postal ballots
22 Jul 2018 at 14:29hrs | Views
Rigging of elections since 2013 was through the postal voting. This is done during the middle of the night when postal ballot papers are put into the ballot boxes.
Most of the party observers would have gone to sleep, some of them would be present but not educated enough to know whether to accept them or not.
Most of these postal ballot paper clearly reflect same handwriting showing that only one person would had been writing on those ballot papers.
Again these postal ballot papers would be deposited in every presidential ballot box at a collation center.
The number of the postal votes may be by far be more than non-postal votes.
Source - Isaac Nkomah
