Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zanuism - Lets just make stuff up

22 Jul 2018 at 15:24hrs | Views
In several remarks, Mr Mnangagwa has continued to peddle the argument that the west imposed economic sanctions on Zimbabwe because of Zanu PF's land reform program. For him to be respected by the local and international communities, Mnangagwa must believe in an objective reality. a.

In his Mandela lecture, former President Obama said: "Unfortunately, too much of politics today seems to reject the very concept of objective truth. People just make stuff up … .we see it in state-sponsored propaganda and internet driven fabrications … . "

We react to some of ED Mnangagwa's recent remarks. Is ED just making stuff up?

ED: Zimbabwe does not regret embarking on the land reform programme, which attracted debilitating economic sanctions from the West.

Not true. The measures were specifically targeted against Robert Mugabe and key members of his regime, and NOT against the country itself. Mnangagwa and his ZANU PF continue to use the measures as the scapegoat for the problems created by the party's cont rol of Zimbabwe.

Back in 2000/1, Mugabe became angry for being challenged in his position of leadership and decided to take it out on all those that he saw in any way opposing him in Zimbabwe. Consequently, farm seizures began together with attacks and arrests of opposition activists and journalists. We saw a new high in the brutal side of the regime.

The European Union decided to introduce measures that would impact, those that were responsible for the brutality and the terrible infringements of human rights and the breakdown of law and order in Zimbabwe. Not on the people of Zimbabwe. Thus, measures were introduced specifically against a relatively small number of people.

The main measures included an arms embargo, a travel ban and an asset freeze on a few individuals that included Mugabe, Mnangagwa and their immediate families. The Zanu PF ruling elites suddenly found themselves unable to take junket trips to key European and American countries. Their response- destroy what had been a very vibrant and successful economy and brutally taking it out on all those that opposed them – including the whites who Mnangangwa was dining and wining at Borrowdale last weekend.

ED: The land reform exercise was a closed chapter as Zimbabwe was now focusing on consolidating the programme through mechanisation.

Maybe so, but it was not a Zimbabwe program but a Zanu PF program. It benefitted those who had connections to Zanu PF. Zimbabwe will never be stable if the land issue is not addressed in a non-partisan way.

ED: They (Commonwealth) said you should not do that and we said no to Commonwealth. We repossessed our land and redistributed it to our people.

Zimbabwe was suspended from the Commonwealth of Nations after the country's 200 2 elections were found to be flawed by electoral observers. The elections were marred by politically motivated violence. The announcement was made by a troika of Commonwealth leaders that included then President of South Africa Thabo Mbeki.

Secondly, I challenge Mr Mnangagwa to quantify and gazette the names of people who benefitted from the land reform. It is an open secret that most state-driven reforms are implemented along partisan lines and to maintain power structures.

ED: In cases where one family has more than one farm, we will repossess the other farms and give to others. We have a land commission (Zimbabwe Land Commission) which is moving around auditing land ownership.

Commissions in Zimbabwe are notoriously stuffed with partisan individuals. Look at what is happening in ZEC, a commission fast leading us to another disputed election. We know that a "new, well-connected black elite" of about 2,200 people controls nearly 40% of the 14m hectares seized from white farmers. Mugabe and his wife, Grace, are said to own 14 farms spanning at least 16,000 hectares. We know that the Command agriculture targets the same 2,000 elites. It is not hard to connect the dots.

ED: For almost 20 years, we have been in isolation because of the sanctions, but we don't regret that sanctions were imposed on us because we are a proud people, we are a proud nation, a principled people.

The country was not in isolation, individuals were. If the country was in isolation because of sanctions, then the business sector of the country would not have been able to buy raw materials from countries applying the sanctions and sell their goods there. Zimbabwe based countries were never restricted from selling their products to the EU, America and other countries. They simply failed to produce under a heavy load of economic mismanagement, indigenisation and lack of rule of law.

It was the lack of earnings from exporting companies in the country that caused a shortage of money. Once the land reform started the country could not service its debts and therefore it was enormously difficult to borrow more money.

Hyperinflation was caused by the incredible level of indiscipline by the central bank and its efforts to justify and bolster the various measures taken by government, which in themselves were very damaging to the country's productive capacity. One of the measures was supporting a collapsed agriculture which was the biggest industrial sector. The Reserve Bank simply printed vast amounts of money that were handed over in support of the new efforts to make land reform successful.

ED: Under the Command Agriculture model and the Presidential Input Support Scheme – we are providing support to re-settled farmers and saying bye bye to poverty.

Command agriculture is when a centralised government office tells everybody which crops to plant, and when to plant, fertilise and harvest them. It was practiced at the height of the Soviet Union era and had a lot to do with the economic failure of that state.

Mnangagwa is priming the country for an imminent Command Economy. Before we know it, there will be Command Health, Command Education, Command Marriage, etc. We have already seen the perils of "Command Mining" through the diamond mining plunder.

In Zimbabwe, the program targets 2000 farmers capable of planting 200ha or more. This means that it benefits the Zanu PF elites with large farms. In 2017, US$500 million was used to plant about 150, 000 hectares out of the 400 000 hectare" targeted threshold. By achieving less than 50% of its targeted output, the program has lined the pockets of the networked elites with half-a-billion dollars.

The call to a command economy places the military and the security apparatus at the pinnacle of developmental policy and this perilously displaces the foundational statutes of this country which stipulate that the people must govern through elected representatives.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Gus Manatsa (PhD)
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

1989 mitsubishi aeromidi

Shoe covering, accessories

2015 mitsubishi fuso

Cpark 200sqm $3 600

Razor wire supply & installation

Shared student accommodation

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Plate compactor for hire


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

41 mins ago | 497 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

1 hr ago | 1035 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

1 hr ago | 1904 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 826 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1081 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1884 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1797 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2668 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1376 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 760 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1647 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1400 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2044 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2929 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4804 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4184 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1945 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

5 hrs ago | 662 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

5 hrs ago | 546 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

5 hrs ago | 864 Views

Undenge contests jail term

5 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1074 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 444 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 237 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 410 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2123 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 516 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1683 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 405 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 665 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 410 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 317 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 238 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 361 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 154 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 193 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days