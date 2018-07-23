Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

July 30 election results prediction

23 Jul 2018 at 07:49hrs | Views
Will MDC-Alliance or ZANU-PF win with an overall majority? Depending on who you ask you will get an outright victory on either sides.

With the recent poll indicating Chamisa is advancing ahead of Mnangangwa, but the first round shall seal no outright victory for either.

In tandem with poll opinion, which indicates that neither MDC-Alliance nor ZANU-PF will have the overall majority of 50 plus 1 to win the election in the first round, but the MDC-Alliance will be ahead of ZANU-PF in a ~ 41% to ~37%. As you may predict a GNU is likely but a runoff would see ZANU PF winning -remember they have all the state machinery and help from outside if needed to seal the victory.

Besides, the People Rainbow Coalition will hammer close to 12% and the rest is split among the other parties. Unfortunately, the opposition could have undoubtedly win this election had they formed a united front but egos and power seem to outright the purpose of this election.

Have I to remind you that this election is not about individual power grabbing nor about a single political party dominating, this election is about choosing people with the heart to serve Zimbabwe in a servant leadership style and with the right policies that will change the status quo of doing business in government i.e. the ability to turn around the economy, the ability to restore legitimacy on democracy and the ability to restore our human dignity.

The latter is important for all our institutions ranging from health, education, tourism to agriculture.

However, we find ourselves in the process of choosing a person based on party popularity, which is very wrong. Let us be mindful of this and if we change within the last few days we may bring hope that once arose on the 14 November 2017.

Be vigilant and strategic in making your choices, particularly to the youth.

We have to build our Zimbabwe and bring back happiness and shun suffering and poverty.

God bless Zimbabwe and may all political party leaders lead their people towards a peaceful election.


This article is written by Dr. Takesure Tazvishaya.

Source - Dr. Takesure Tazvishaya
