Mnangagwa doesn't dream of success, he makes it happen

While everyone's focus is on the upcoming elections, especially the saga revolving around Nelson Chamisa's threats against many bodies, like the ZEC, a weird and wonderful thing has been taking place in Zimbabwe over the last few months.At appears that Zimbabwe's economy is growing at a faster rate than everyone expected, with growth for this year likely to beat initial forecasts, officials and economic analysts have said.Most companies recorded improved capacity utilisation and revenue performance during the first six months of the year; and these both point to a growing and increasingly developing economy.The Zimbabwean Government had projected that the economy would expand by 4,5 percent this year, but Finance and Economic Planning Minister Patrick Chinamasa is optimistic that growth could be as much as 6 percent, and he is not alone in thinking that our economy is beating even the most conservative expectations.However, the more conservative World Bank has also revised its initial 1,8 percent growth projections made for the country in January this year to 2,7 percent.This growth is underpinned by mining, manufacturing, construction and agriculture.The country has already recorded significant export growth from these sectors, with mining leading at $1,6 billion, tobacco at $218 million and manufacturing at $110 million.This has resulted in a 24 percent rise in foreign receipts to $3,5 billion during the first half of the year.The improved revenue performance during the first half, as reported by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority this week, has been partly attributed to increased business activity.Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor, Dr John Mangudya said the economy is on a growth trajectory.Dr Mangudya said the growth in foreign currency requirements in the past six months show that there is more activity in the economy.Another economist, Dr Gift Mugano, said the economy is on the rebound."The economy is growing. If you look at companies' financial statements, you see that sales have been growing, on average by as much as 20 percent, which confirms that there has been growth in aggregate demand," Dr Mugano said.There are no longer any serious economists who do not see the Zimbabwean economy on the move.All the signs are there, across many parameters that our economy is ready for take-off. It has been a difficult few months but with President Emmerson Mnangagwa making the necessary reforms, reviving moribund industries and enticing massive investment, he has been able to turn around an economy that was on its knees when he took over.Unlike his opponent, Mnangagwa hasn't been screaming from the rooftops with threats. He has got on with the work of reversing Zimbabwe's fortunes and leading the country to a new Zimbabwe.It is clear that there is no better vision or slogan that the president can put before the people than success. A successful economy that now has all the necessary foundations for real growth that will trickle down to every Zimbabwean regardless of background or industry.This is ED's legacy that is being projected to the voters.On July 30, there will be a simple choice between an economic rejuvenation under ED or lots of talk and wild dreams under Nelson Chamisa.Some people dream of success, while other people get up every morning and make it happen.ED is certainly the latter.