Political expediency must have red lines: keep Grace Mugabe out

Recently Zimbabwean politics has looked a little like Game of Thrones. All sorts of strange and surprising alliances have popped up. Former foes become friends. Former friends become foes. The moving pieces can be dizzying and confusing.But with all due respects to Hollywood style shows, dragons and incestuous story lines; in Zimbabwe, politics is real. It matters.These elections will shape our future. In America, they argue about gay marriage and school uniforms. In France, about how many hours per day labourers should work or when they should retire. But here in Zimbabwe, after decades of despotism, this election is much much larger. It is a turning point in time. It is as momentous as 1980. It is about the future of our nation.So when political deals are being done, we deserve to know what is behind them, and what are the implications. Backroom agreements are dangerous. Secrecy must make way for transparency. This is after all a new era.It has been revealed, and confirmed, that Grace Mugabe is back in the game. Her NPF party has formed an official alliance with the MDC. Chamisa has welcomed her personally into the alliance. She has even been promised the VP position! It is depressingly worrying that no one is asking the simple question; why has Chamisa not told us who his VP is going to be? The NPF however have told us clearly that part of their agreement to join the coalition in the first place was that the VP position was on the table. So, us students of the Zimbabwean game of thrones must put the pieces of the puzzle together: Nelson's VP will be Grace Mugabe.This is no joke. This is serious.Jonathan Moyo too is pushing his propaganda methods on the alliance. And rule of law has gone out of the window.The wise old man Kofi Anan recently visited our country with his elders to impart his advice to us. He saw right through Chamisa and the tactics his new alliance has resorted too. He issued a warning. Both the elders and the regional observers have accused Chamisa of resorting to defeatism and violence as inevitable defeat awaits them on the horizon. Chamisa is calling foul before the game has even started. This disregard of the rule of law and the courts is straight out the Moyo playbook.I therefore urge you all when you go to the polls, do not undo all the hard work that has been done to remove the Mugabes. Remember the suffering. Remember the isolation. Remember the depths of despair we had found ourselves in up until those miraculous days of November. We are finally moving forward. Let's not allow Chamisa and Grace to take us back there.Even if you do not like ED (he is growing on me, but I'm still not a huge fan), vote for the NEW dispensation. Vote for NEW freedoms. Vote for NEW investment, NEW optimism and a NEW hope.Chamisa has chosen the OLD regime. And for this he must be punished at the polls.