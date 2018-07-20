Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

ED don't take teachers' voting rights

23 hrs ago | Views
It is very sad to note that more than 50% of teachers are not going to cast their vote as they have been deployed far away from their polling stations.

This clearly means that Dambudzo Munangwa has learnt and forgen nothing. He is still trying to apply Robert Mugabe way of stealing people's votes yet he's preaching about new dispensation which is not new at all.

What Dambudzo Munangwa should know is that people are not stupid. Denying teachers their constitutional rights will never make him popular.

As Zimbabweans will not fold our hands and let Dambudzo steal our vote.

Teachers must be returned their constitutional rights. Everyone should vote. That's what we call free and fair election.

Fanuel Chinowaita

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Fanuel Chinowaita
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Plate compactor for hire

2005 nissan navara

Stands

Dstv supply & installation

2015 mitsubishi fuso

Morningside 3beds $120 000

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

House for sale in nketa 7


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

26 mins ago | 267 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

1 hr ago | 841 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

1 hr ago | 1562 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

1 hr ago | 680 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 986 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1688 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

2 hrs ago | 1623 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 2465 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

2 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

2 hrs ago | 718 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1574 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

4 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 1986 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2857 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4703 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4075 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1887 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

5 hrs ago | 654 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

5 hrs ago | 537 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

5 hrs ago | 850 Views

Undenge contests jail term

5 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Cold weather spell persists

5 hrs ago | 1039 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

5 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

5 hrs ago | 133 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

5 hrs ago | 438 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

5 hrs ago | 232 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

5 hrs ago | 403 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

5 hrs ago | 461 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

5 hrs ago | 2052 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

5 hrs ago | 504 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

5 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

5 hrs ago | 1637 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

5 hrs ago | 399 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

5 hrs ago | 355 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

5 hrs ago | 645 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

5 hrs ago | 401 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

5 hrs ago | 179 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

5 hrs ago | 231 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

5 hrs ago | 235 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 351 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 190 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days