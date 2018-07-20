ED don't take teachers' voting rights

Opinion / Columnist

It is very sad to note that more than 50% of teachers are not going to cast their vote as they have been deployed far away from their polling stations.This clearly means that Dambudzo Munangwa has learnt and forgen nothing. He is still trying to apply Robert Mugabe way of stealing people's votes yet he's preaching about new dispensation which is not new at all.What Dambudzo Munangwa should know is that people are not stupid. Denying teachers their constitutional rights will never make him popular.As Zimbabweans will not fold our hands and let Dambudzo steal our vote.Teachers must be returned their constitutional rights. Everyone should vote. That's what we call free and fair election.Fanuel Chinowaita