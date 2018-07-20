Mnangagwa, Mugabe same like similar

Opinion / Columnist

With just a week left before the elections the two main political parties in Zimbabwe, ZANU PF led by Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC Alliance by Nelson Chamisa are relatively polishing their final acts to woo the electorate to perhaps rally behind them on the day of reckoning.Although more than 5.5 million people are eligible for voting on the 30th of July many Zimbabweans especially those that are living in the diaspora have been denied that opportunity primarily because of the issue of proximity which relatively curtails them from participating in the elections.The Courts of Zimbabwe denied the use of using postal services as a way of casting votes attributing the denial to the issue of compromise as the main consent. With this in regard, many Zimbabweans who are living abroad will be left out of the elections.However, residents in the diaspora have not shown interest in the upcoming elections citing the fact that the results are already known just like the previous elections henceforth casting one's vote will just be an utter waste of one's time.Although most residents in the diaspora are vying for Chamisa they still believe his chances of winning are already compromised especially at a time he is running against a candidate like Mnangagwa who they say is cut from the same cloth as his predecessor Robber Mugabe.Regardless of these accusations, Mnangagwa has reiterated now and again that they will be free and fair elections something which the "diasporians" are not buying. With these kind of shenanigans hovering around people living abroad are now just looking forward to a better Zimbabwe which can be able to quench their political, social and economic thirst.With most Zimbabweans in the diaspora doing menial jobs the urgency of wanting to return home is very high since they are working like slaves and earning peanuts. The 30th of July is the day that most Zimbabweans will be looking forward to perhaps turn the tables around for their beloved country which has gone through a lot of turmoil.