Immunity, money and power: The Chamisa-Jonathan Moyo partnership explained

20 hrs ago | Views
There are some people who are satisfied with simple explanations.

So when Chamisa devotees explain that the growing partnership between Nelson Chamisa and Jonathan Moyo, and his sidekick Edmund Kudzayi, is based on these G40 diehards suddenly seeing the light of Nelson Chamisa, it is enough for them.

For many of us however, such overly simplistic explanations won't cut it.

Why is it that people like Moyo and Kudzayi who fought tooth and nail against the MDC, using the most disgraceful tactics, are now actively campaigning for Chamisa?

And why is it that these men that do not know the meaning of the word democracy are now fighting against ED's new dispensation - recognised by all international observers as a drastic improvement on anything Zimbabwe has previously experienced - for not being democratic enough?

Because they have been so wowed by Nelson Chamisa that they have changed everything about themselves, as the devotees claim?

Give me a break. Moyo, Kudzayi and co. are the most self-interested people you could ever encounter. When they pick a horse to back, they ask only one question - what's in it for me?

So what is in it for Moyo?

First, immunity. Let's not forget that Moyo is currently on the run, Zimbabwe's most wanted fugitive, with multiple open cases of corruption and theft against him. His first interest is being able to return to Zimbabwe a free man, so that is clearly part of the deal.

But immunity is not enough if he cannot keep his ill-gotten gains. After all, Moyo is not tweeting wild allegations like a lunatic from his hideaway in Kenya in order to return home a poor man. ED's programme to repatriate stolen assets has clearly spooked him, and he cannot take the chance that with a full five year term, ED will go after his millions. In contrast, under a Chamisa presidency, Moyo returns to Zimbabwe with all his stolen assets in tow.

So far we have immunity and money, the third point is power.

Jonathan Moyo is being lined up for one of the big jobs in a Chamisa presidency. With Vice-President being reserved for the godmother of the partnership, Grace, Moyo is expecting to be named in a position that maximises his ability to exert power and enrich himself – either Minister of Finance or Minister of Mines.

Of course, some people will not be bothered by these facts. The Chamisa Chete Chete brigade are so blinded by their love for their idol that nothing can change their minds.

But for the rest of us, those that rationally evaluate the different candidates and make our choice based on facts, this is hugely problematic.

Chamisa is compromising everything his party and his supporters stand for.

Democracy went out of the window with his coup against Khupe. Peace was sacrificed with The Vanguard's violent assaults on his enemies. Principle was forgotten with his dalliance with Grace. And fighting for the workers clearly became irrelevant when he chose riches in order to ensure over 30,000 workers were fired in the Zuva case.

This partnership with Moyo, which goes against the principles of the free press, accountability and transparency, is the final straw.

Nothing is now left of the MDC.

In a bid for personal power and glory, Chamisa has sold the party to Moyo, Kudzayi and of course Grace.

The MDC has now become their vehicle for revenge.

It has become their vehicle for immunity, money and a return to power.

Source - R Mujuru
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24.

