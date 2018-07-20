The army and politics in Zimbabwe

Opinion / Columnist

There have been several calls on our Army to be non partisan from the opposition parties as well as civic organizations. Has the Army heeded the call, if they have it is just a smokescreen for they are now heavily involved. A look at the Army shows our Army has a huge chunk of Zanu-PF elements who advance the party's interests. This did not start now, from the time of the first Army General Mujuru the army has played a key role.In 1980 the Zimbabwe National Army was established, it incorporated members of Zanla and Zipra ,military wings of Zanu-PF and Zapu, as well as remnants of the Rhodesian Army. The Gukurahundi in the 80s caused mass leaving," some former Zipra members leaving the Army, Rhodeasin elements on the other hand were also leaving in numbers. This meant the ZNA was left with mostly Zanla elements and, the Zanu-PF military wing. Years later recruitment was done in ways of absorbing Zanu-PF elements to make sure Zanuisim stayed at the core centre of the Army. This is why the Army will always play a big part in Zimbabwean politics albeit in clandestinely ways though this has been exposed. The Army's Zanla elements who hold senior positions in the army have entrenched themselves so as to advance their goals of staying in power while advancing Zanu-PF goals.This all started in the time of liberation war when Zanla, armed wing of Zanu, became so powerful. After enjoying the power it did not end there, they became part of the Army and far from being a professional outfit they are an extension of Zanu-PF. The former General, the late Zvinavashe at one time flanked by other high ranking Army guys made a startling statement which has haunted Zimbabwean politics to date. Facing defeat from rising opposition led by Tsvangirai, the General said they would never salute someone who was never part of the fought war. True to their word there are army guys that refused to salute Tsvangirai during his time as Primeminister during GNU period. The Army hierarchy all seemed in silent agreement with the late General. To this day the Army has played a bigger role in the politics of Zimbabwe, abductions, campaign. This is no business for the army, but yes for Zanla elements within the Army.People have seen the Army personnel trying to stop people leaving stadiums before the Junta leader has finished his speeches. How does the Army fit in all this, then they should go to all opposition parties rallies and do the same harassment they are doing. One of their high ranking officials has taken off his army fatigues and is now at Zanu-PF headquarters as their National Political Commissariat leader. This all says one thing like l alluded earlier on, Zanla components in the Army are advancing Zanu-PF agendas.This comes to my earlier question: Is our Army non partisan?Stories are coming out of four thousand foot soldiers campaigning around the country on behalf of Zanu-PF. In 2008, the run off murderous campaign was carried out not by Zanu-PF but our own army personnel. The Army is fingered in the disappearance of ltayi Dzamara.Parastatals all over are run by the retired Army people who have destroyed what ever was left. This election has seen a record high of army people willing to be voted into political office on a Zanu-PF ticket!These scenarios tell us we not dealing with a professional army but by Zanla which rebranded and as ZNA. Yes, there are elements within the Army that are not part of this, for instance those that have been recruited for Officer Cadetship as well as other generàl soldiers.The Army is the one now standing in covert defiance for Zanu-PF is now facing defeat. They need to tell us honestly that they will respect the will of the people. They did good to remove uncle Bob.