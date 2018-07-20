Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Justice Chigumba's position as ZEC Chairperson is untenable

17 hrs ago | Views
The recent revelations of Justice Chigumba's ongoing love affair with a senior Zanu PF cabinet minister who is known to be a very close friend of Zanu PF presidential candidate, Emmerson Mnangagwa, leaves many Zimbabwean voters already feeling robbed and betrayed.

The position of a ZEC Chairperson calls for an honest broker, a neutral arbiter, a person of high integrity, honest with strong moral principles. This brings us to the crucial question, is justice Chigumba amongst the highly esteemed, most eminent, illustrious and highly regarded Zimbabwean professionals?

It is only forthright to state from the onset that this submission does not seek to add to any of the disrespectful and cowardly comments directed to the person of Justice Chigumba. Neither is it intended to expose her private life. This submission seeks to highlight how Justice Chigumba's appointment as ZEC Chairperson was as flawed as other recent Mnangagwa appointments. Let us leave the other recent uninformed government appointments of military personnel assigned as ambassadors with 'business acumen' for another day.

Justice Chigumba is a High Court Judge, though not renowned, who is at least fully aware that where there is a conflict of interest any such person who is an interested party cannot be a neutral arbiter and therefore is expected to be honest enough, come forward and excuse himself or herself.

This is part of her daily job in the courts where legal professionals recuse themselves on a regular basis under similar circumstances. Being aware that she is involved in a love affair with a senior Zanu PF politician, appointed by Emmerson Mnangagwa, why did Justice Chigumba gladly accept to be appointed as ZEC Chairperson.

She accepted the position without even disclosing that she is in very favourable relations with one of the contesting political parties.

Justice Chigumba's position as ZEC Chairperson is conflicted and heavily compromised. There is no way she is a neutral referee in the Zimbabwe electoral race.

If Zanu PF loses elections it means her lover loses his job. It is clearly anyone's guess now which political party Justice Chigumba wants to win. Her flawed appointment is a testimony that we are not yet out of the Mugabe corrupt days!

Frazer Muzondo
ROHR ZIM/ MDC UK.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Frazer Muzondo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #ZEC, #Chigumba, #Zanu_PF

Comments

Pelandaba west 4rmd $13 000

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Cpark 200sqm $3 600

Shoe covering, accessories

1998 mitsubishi rosa

Razor wire supply & installation

Stands


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

19 mins ago | 166 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

57 mins ago | 751 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

1 hr ago | 1419 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

1 hr ago | 616 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 933 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

2 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 2370 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

2 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

2 hrs ago | 706 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1548 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

4 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 1955 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2831 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4643 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4012 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

5 hrs ago | 652 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

5 hrs ago | 530 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

5 hrs ago | 845 Views

Undenge contests jail term

5 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Cold weather spell persists

5 hrs ago | 1029 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

5 hrs ago | 435 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

5 hrs ago | 398 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

5 hrs ago | 2012 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

5 hrs ago | 500 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

5 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

5 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

5 hrs ago | 629 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

5 hrs ago | 227 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

5 hrs ago | 233 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

5 hrs ago | 345 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

5 hrs ago | 186 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days