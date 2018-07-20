Leaked - Chamisa's Cabinet

Opinion / Columnist

President : Nelson Chamisa



Vice President : Elias Mudzuri



Vice President : Welshman Ncube



Advisor : Dumiso Dabengwa

Chief Secretary of Cabinet - Alex Magaisa1. Ministry of Justice & Parliamentary Affairs - Douglas Mwonzora2. Ministry of Finance & Economic Development - Tendai Biti3. Ministry of Mines Industry & Commerce - Ben Magara4. Ministry of Primary & Tertiary Education & Sports - David Coltart5. Ministry of Health & Social welfare - Dr H. Madzorera6. Ministry of Lands, Agriculture Environment and Tourism - Amos Chibaya7. Ministry of Defence - Lt. Gen. Edzai Chimonyo8. Ministry of Home Affairs - Theresa Makone9. Ministry of Local Gvt National Housing & Social Ammenities - B. Manyenyeni10. Ministry of Labour - Wellington Chibhebhe11. Ministry of ICT - Raymond Sifiso Dabengwa12. Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Trudy Stevenson13. Ministry of Transport & Energy - Thabitha Khumalo14. Ministry of Youth Gender and SMEs - Joana Mamombe15. Ministry of State for Industrial Revitalization Corporation - J. MagarangomaSpeaker of Parliament - Paurina MpariwaPresident Press Secretary - N. SibandaProsecutor General - Innocent GoneseAttorney General - Thabani MpofuRegistrar General - Ian MakoneVice Chancellor UZ - Jonathan MoyoCEO Zimpapers - Edmund Kudzayi