Leaked - Chamisa's Cabinet

Before reading: Please note that these are Sam Wezhira's views and they do not represent those of Bulawayo24.com

President        : Nelson Chamisa
Vice President : Elias Mudzuri

Vice President : Welshman Ncube

Advisor             : Dumiso Dabengwa

Chief Secretary of Cabinet - Alex Magaisa

1. Ministry of Justice & Parliamentary Affairs  - Douglas Mwonzora

2. Ministry of Finance & Economic Development  - Tendai Biti

3. Ministry of Mines Industry & Commerce - Ben Magara

4. Ministry of Primary & Tertiary Education & Sports - David Coltart

5. Ministry of Health & Social welfare - Dr H. Madzorera

6. Ministry of Lands, Agriculture Environment and Tourism - Amos Chibaya

7. Ministry of Defence - Lt. Gen. Edzai Chimonyo

8. Ministry of Home Affairs - Theresa Makone

9. Ministry of Local Gvt National Housing & Social Ammenities - B. Manyenyeni

10. Ministry of Labour - Wellington Chibhebhe

11. Ministry of ICT - Raymond Sifiso Dabengwa

12. Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Trudy Stevenson

13. Ministry of Transport & Energy - Thabitha Khumalo

14. Ministry of Youth Gender and SMEs  - Joana Mamombe

15. Ministry of State for Industrial Revitalization Corporation - J. Magarangoma


Speaker of Parliament - Paurina Mpariwa

President Press Secretary - N. Sibanda

Prosecutor General - Innocent Gonese

Attorney General - Thabani Mpofu

Registrar General  - Ian Makone

Vice Chancellor UZ - Jonathan Moyo

CEO Zimpapers - Edmund Kudzayi

Source - Sam Wezhira
