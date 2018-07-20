Opinion / Columnist
Leaked - Chamisa's Cabinet
Before reading: Please note that these are Sam Wezhira's views and they do not represent those of Bulawayo24.com
President : Nelson Chamisa
Vice President : Elias Mudzuri
Vice President : Welshman Ncube
Advisor : Dumiso Dabengwa
Chief Secretary of Cabinet - Alex Magaisa
1. Ministry of Justice & Parliamentary Affairs - Douglas Mwonzora
2. Ministry of Finance & Economic Development - Tendai Biti
3. Ministry of Mines Industry & Commerce - Ben Magara
4. Ministry of Primary & Tertiary Education & Sports - David Coltart
5. Ministry of Health & Social welfare - Dr H. Madzorera
6. Ministry of Lands, Agriculture Environment and Tourism - Amos Chibaya
7. Ministry of Defence - Lt. Gen. Edzai Chimonyo
8. Ministry of Home Affairs - Theresa Makone
9. Ministry of Local Gvt National Housing & Social Ammenities - B. Manyenyeni
10. Ministry of Labour - Wellington Chibhebhe
11. Ministry of ICT - Raymond Sifiso Dabengwa
12. Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Trudy Stevenson
13. Ministry of Transport & Energy - Thabitha Khumalo
14. Ministry of Youth Gender and SMEs - Joana Mamombe
15. Ministry of State for Industrial Revitalization Corporation - J. Magarangoma
Speaker of Parliament - Paurina Mpariwa
President Press Secretary - N. Sibanda
Prosecutor General - Innocent Gonese
Attorney General - Thabani Mpofu
Registrar General - Ian Makone
Vice Chancellor UZ - Jonathan Moyo
CEO Zimpapers - Edmund Kudzayi
Source - Sam Wezhira
