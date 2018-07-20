Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

2 hrs ago | Views
Here are the reasons why Zimbabweans are crying for the removal of Chigumba as the referee in the this year's harmonized elections.

1. Justice Chigumba together with Mutsvangwa (who is a special advisor in the president's office) took a trip to Russia to observe that nation's election. Whose interest was she presenting?

2. Justice Chigumba was photographed in Zanu PF regalia. ZEC came out guns blazing defending it, saying it was not her photo. They said the photo was photoshoped. Experts proved the photo was original. Justice Chigumba then came out of the shell testifying that it's true that the photo is hers but it was photographed way before she was appointed ZEC chairperson, a statement that has not been rejected as true again. The photo was photographed in February after she was appointed ZEC chairperson in January. So do you see that elections are run by people who lack integrity.

3. When the issue of postal voting was first reported in the media, ZEC denied it saying it was cheap propaganda and that nothing like that was happening. It was then proven when political parties rushed to police camps where voting was taking place. Zimbabweans started asking questions like, who printed and supplied the ballot papers that were used in these postal votes since ZEC was not aware of voting. Seeing looming danger ZEC admitted then that voting was in progress. So can Zimbabweans trust this electoral body?

4. The law that governs the running of elections requires the presidential ballot paper to list names of the candidates in alphabetical order in a single column. But ZEC decided to do it their own way, placing some candidates at the top of the list.

5. Anomalies in voter's register clearly show that they meant to be used in rigging tactics.

ZEC don't fail this great nation again

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Isaac Nkomah
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Cpark 200sqm $3 600

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m

1998 mitsubishi rosa

2003 toyota coaster

Plate compactor for hire

Pelandaba west 4rmd $13 000


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

15 mins ago | 115 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

53 mins ago | 692 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

1 hr ago | 1319 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

1 hr ago | 592 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 903 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1564 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

2 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 2321 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

2 hrs ago | 1209 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1526 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

4 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 1938 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2814 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4605 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 3979 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

5 hrs ago | 647 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

5 hrs ago | 528 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

5 hrs ago | 841 Views

Undenge contests jail term

5 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Cold weather spell persists

5 hrs ago | 1020 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

5 hrs ago | 131 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

5 hrs ago | 433 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

5 hrs ago | 447 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

5 hrs ago | 1999 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

5 hrs ago | 499 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

5 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

5 hrs ago | 1612 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

5 hrs ago | 394 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

5 hrs ago | 350 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

5 hrs ago | 183 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

5 hrs ago | 623 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

5 hrs ago | 390 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

5 hrs ago | 307 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

5 hrs ago | 225 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

5 hrs ago | 232 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

5 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

5 hrs ago | 343 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

5 hrs ago | 185 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days