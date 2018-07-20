Opinion / Columnist
With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right
Former US President Franklin Delano Roosevelt once famously said, "I ask you to judge me by the enemies I have made." This seemingly strange statement refers to the fact that in politics, when a leader is on the right path, and is making consequential decisions for the future of his country, they attract powerful and often dangerous enemies. For it is those with the most to lose from change, who end up the biggest opponents of it.
I was reminded of this quote when I saw disgraced former minister Jonathan Moyo intensify his vendetta against President Mnangagwa with his faintly ridiculous #KwekweHim campaign.
After all, Moyo is one of the most corrupt and scandal-ridden Zimbabweans in recent history, a man who has consistently been on the wrong side of history. This is a man who faces strong allegations of stealing funds from almost every organisation in which he has worked, was responsible for "the most calculated and determined assault on our liberties guaranteed by the Constitution" in his crusade against the private media and was perhaps the key member of the hated G40 body that was responsible for many of the problems we face today.
When you hear Moyo vociferously denounce Mnangagwa and endorse Chamisa, you cannot help but ask, why does Moyo suddenly oppose ED so much? And why is this formerly staunch Zanu-PF figure now actively campaigning for Nelson Chamisa?
The reality is that for Jonathan Moyo and his ilk, politics has never been about ideology or public service, but rather about protecting his selfish interests. And today, Moyo sees a Chamisa government as more favourable to him than a Mnangagwa one.
This fact alone should give MDC supporters and their cheerleaders in the media (who have now suddenly and conveniently forgotten their recent hatred of the Professor) cause for concern. Jonathan Moyo's selfish interests are diametrically opposed to those of the Zimbabwean people. The two simply cannot coexist. If Jonathan Moyo believes his interests are now best served by a Chamisa government, ED must be doing something right!
Source - Anthony Mkondo
