With less than a week to go, its now decision time for Nelson. And the decision could not be simpler.Whose side are you on?Are you on the side of the workers? The everyday men and women whose livelihoods were snatched from us in the Zuva judgement, which allows employers to get rid of their workers with minimal notice or cause. We know you were the lawyer in the case, Nelson. We know it was your work that led to this judgement.But Nelson, do you know about us? About the 30,000 men and women left unemployed because of you. About the 30,000 families left without a bread winner because of you. This is a worker's party, Nelson. Or at least it used to be. Do you care about us at all?Or are you on the side of the wealthy? The big companies, the employers. The people that paid you handsomely to ruin us. The people that paid for your expensive watch, your designer tuxedo and your luxury vacation to Israel.You took money from them to destroy us once Nelson, so before we vote, how can we be sure you won't do it again.Nelson, whose side are you on?Are you on the side of the MDC activists and loyalists? The people who have worked hard and risked it all to defeat ZANU-PF? To get rid of Mugabe, Grace, Moyo and their cabal?Or are you so desperate for power and campaign funds that you have made a deal with Grace and co. We see you share a stage with the people who attacked us in the past. We hear of your alliances with the NPF, the new G40. We read that they are giving you millions for your campaign and that the old Zanu-PF guys will be back in government.And why have you not named a running mate yet? That just tells me that the rumours you are saving the spot for Grace are true.So what is it to be, Nelson. Them or us? Whose side are you really on?And what about peace, Nelson.We, the people, are desperate for peace. We need this election to occur peacefully. Things are tough and we cannot risk our economy further stagnating with post-election violence.So when we hear you threatening to bring about chaos and violence if you don't win, we get nervous. When you say that the election can only be free and fair if you win, it makes us worried. We have heard this sort of thing before, and it never ends well.But I sense that peace isn't your main priority. You seem more interested in power and prestige. When I listen to you, I hear a man who is determined to be president, irrespective of the damage caused.Ambition is fine Nelson, but what is the purpose of it all. Is it for us or for you? Are you ambitious to make our lives better, or to make your life better? I really want to believe you are doing it all for us, but you do make it hard sometimes.Nelson, before I can vote for you, just answer us. Who are you for?Are you for the workers, or those that paid you to make our life miserable?Are you for the MDC activists and members, or for Grace, Moyo and Bob?Are you for us, or are you only for yourself?Answer these questions and you will have my vote.If not, I cannot vote for you.