Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Nelson, whose side are you on?

1 hr ago | Views
With less than a week to go, its now decision time for Nelson. And the decision could not be simpler.

Whose side are you on?

Are you on the side of the workers? The everyday men and women whose livelihoods were snatched from us in the Zuva judgement, which allows employers to get rid of their workers with minimal notice or cause. We know you were the lawyer in the case, Nelson. We know it was your work that led to this judgement.

But Nelson, do you know about us? About the 30,000 men and women left unemployed because of you. About the 30,000 families left without a bread winner because of you. This is a worker's party, Nelson. Or at least it used to be. Do you care about us at all?

Or are you on the side of the wealthy? The big companies, the employers. The people that paid you handsomely to ruin us. The people that paid for your expensive watch, your designer tuxedo and your luxury vacation to Israel.

You took money from them to destroy us once Nelson, so before we vote, how can we be sure you won't do it again.

Nelson, whose side are you on?

Are you on the side of the MDC activists and loyalists? The people who have worked hard and risked it all to defeat ZANU-PF? To get rid of Mugabe, Grace, Moyo and their cabal?

Or are you so desperate for power and campaign funds that you have made a deal with Grace and co. We see you share a stage with the people who attacked us in the past. We hear of your alliances with the NPF, the new G40. We read that they are giving you millions for your campaign and that the old Zanu-PF guys will be back in government.

And why have you not named a running mate yet? That just tells me that the rumours you are saving the spot for Grace are true.

So what is it to be, Nelson. Them or us? Whose side are you really on?

And what about peace, Nelson.

We, the people, are desperate for peace. We need this election to occur peacefully. Things are tough and we cannot risk our economy further stagnating with post-election violence.

So when we hear you threatening to bring about chaos and violence if you don't win, we get nervous. When you say that the election can only be free and fair if you win, it makes us worried. We have heard this sort of thing before, and it never ends well.

But I sense that peace isn't your main priority. You seem more interested in power and prestige. When I listen to you, I hear a man who is determined to be president, irrespective of the damage caused.

Ambition is fine Nelson, but what is the purpose of it all. Is it for us or for you? Are you ambitious to make our lives better, or to make your life better? I really want to believe you are doing it all for us, but you do make it hard sometimes.

Nelson, before I can vote for you, just answer us. Who are you for?

Are you for the workers, or those that paid you to make our life miserable?

Are you for the MDC activists and members, or for Grace, Moyo and Bob?

Are you for us, or are you only for yourself?

Answer these questions and you will have my vote.

If not, I cannot vote for you.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Knowledge Moyo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Chamisa, #MDC, #Mugabe

Comments

Pelandaba west 4rmd $13 000

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Cpark 200sqm $3 600

Shoe covering, accessories

1998 mitsubishi rosa

Razor wire supply & installation

Stands


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

18 mins ago | 166 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

57 mins ago | 749 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

1 hr ago | 1415 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 931 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1612 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

2 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 2368 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

2 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

2 hrs ago | 706 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1547 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

4 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 1954 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2831 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4642 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4012 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

5 hrs ago | 651 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

5 hrs ago | 530 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

5 hrs ago | 844 Views

Undenge contests jail term

5 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Cold weather spell persists

5 hrs ago | 1028 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

5 hrs ago | 434 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

5 hrs ago | 398 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

5 hrs ago | 2011 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

5 hrs ago | 500 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

5 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

5 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

5 hrs ago | 629 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

5 hrs ago | 227 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

5 hrs ago | 233 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

5 hrs ago | 345 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

5 hrs ago | 186 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days