Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chombo flew close to the sun but survived

11 hrs ago | Views
Chombo flew close to the sun but survived
Marian Chombo flew close to the sun but survived Marian Chombo

Fortunate Gora Mash West Correspondent

Like the Greek mythical character Icarus, Marian Chombo dared to fly too close to the sun, and fortunately for her, she did not get burnt.

She survived.

Icarus and his father, in an attempt to escape the clutches of the rulers of City State of Crete, made wings to fly off the tower where they were kept prisoners.

Icarus did not heed his father's warning not to fly higher towards the sun and when he got excited, the boy lost his wings made of feather and wax.

Chombo, known to many as Marian because she still carries her marital surname, a permanent marker linking her to former Finance Minister and Zanu-PF national secretary for administration Dr Ignatius Chombo, dared fly towards the sun.

However, after her ordeal in the Robert Mugabe-led Zanu-PF, Marian survived to bounce back as the party's House of Assembly candidate for Zvimba North constituency.

Coincidentally, the Zvimba North constituency was her estranged husband, Ignatius' fortress before he fell by the wayside for pushing the G40 shenanigans before Operation Restore Legacy last year.

During their tumultuous years, Marian and Dr Chombo fought a vicious battle that saw the former being rebuked in public by Mr Mugabe for challenging her former husband in politics at a rally at Chinhoyi Stadium.

She was even expelled for daring to fly too close to the sun in 2013 before joining former Vice President Joice Mujuru's Zimbabwe People First and, subsequently, becoming the National People's Party chairperson for the women's assembly.

In all these trying times, Marian remained resolute declaring that she had been hounded out of Zanu-PF by Mr Mugabe and her estranged husband.

However, the new dispensation, after Operation Restore Legacy, gave her a new lease of life after being allowed to re-join Zanu-PF.

Come July 30, Marian could be soaring high if she wins the Zvimba North House of Assembly seat, once occupied by her husband.

Marian also wants to score one better than her former husband who she feels did not work hard for the development of the constituency.

"Of course, some people take it that I was wife to the former MP for Zvimba North, who was also the Minister of Finance during the era but I was neither the minister nor the MP.

"However, the Zanu-PF supporters in Zvimba North have been nothing but amazing because they have separated me from my ex-husband and can actually see that we are two different people although we were once husband and wife," said Marian.

Chombo believes the former legislator failed to spearhead development in Zvimba North because he had many priorities.

"There are a lot of differences between me and him. I am a hands-on person and I have people at heart. When I do the analysis, it looks like the former MP had too much on his plate and he mixed up his priorities but to me the constituency is number one," she said.

"If I get any other appointment that would be secondary. I have to make sure that I pay back to the community for trusting me and address their needs."

Chombo surprised many when she dismissed 14 other Zanu-PF aspiring candidates in a tightly contested primary election for the right to represent the ruling party come July 30.

She faces seven other contestants in the House of Assembly election including the MDC Alliance's Godfrey Joe Luwesi, Nosper Gonga (MDC-T), Rosejoy Chirimanyemba (ZIPP), the PRC's Tecla Imbayarwo, Paul Mushonga-Kembo of the National Patriotic Front and the UANC's Nobert Matare while Edwin Matibiri will stand as an Independent.

However, all the candidates are faced with a gigantic task of trying to transform the fortunes of the area dominated by a variety of natural resources.

Zvimba North consists of Mutorashanga and Raffingora as the main centres dominated by mines and farming areas.

However, the potential in these economic activities has never been felt by the electorate who have grown accustomed to the dingy buildings at their shopping centres.

Most mines in the constituency have closed shop while the agricultural potential has never been realised.

The roads are atrocious.

A journey that is expected to last at least 30 minutes takes almost double that time.

Poverty levels continue to soar with parents struggling to send their children to school.

These challenges and many more have touched the motherly heart that spurred Chombo to fight for the right to represent the people in Zvimba North.

She knows that Zvimba North is well endowed with natural resources including fertile soils and mineral such as gold, lithium, chrome, platinum and several others.

"I have set a goal to bring development to Zvimba North. The area has been neglected for so many years. The road network is poor, the hospitals and clinics have no medicines and the schools need refurbishment.

"Employment opportunities are next to none in Zvimba North yet we have gold mines like Eldorado, we also have Zimasco and a lot of land but if you look at the common man in Zvimba North, he has nothing," she said.

"Their children are always chased out of school and they do not have a very good diet."

She said given an opportunity to represent the people of Zvimba North, she would tackle issues of inequality in the society.

"We have to protect the vulnerable, that women and girls, especially girls from sexual exploitation and early childhood marriages.

"The physically challenged people also need our care while I will also facilitate that all Government's initiatives programs get to their intended beneficiaries."

She bemoaned the abuse of the Presidential Inputs adding that small-scale farmers in the constituency have not benefited from the programme.

President Mnangagwa recently launched the Women's Bank and Chombo believes all women in Zvimba North should benefit from the macro-finance institution.

She said winning the highly contested Zanu-PF primary elections did not made her feel superior but it was an opportunity to learn from her colleagues.

Chombo is also confident she will deliver Zvimba North constituency to President Mnangagwa.

"I will win the election because people have confidence in me. I have always been doing well to them even before the campaigns. So that is why they voted for me during the intra-party elections," she said.

From 2003 to date, Chombo has been working with communities through a fund to assist school children with fees and uniforms.

She has also introduced school feeding schemes for children under five years of age.

"I built a class block and teachers housing at Mvou Primary School. I also repaired a classroom block at Perth Primary School," she said.

In the health sector, Chombo has provided mobile health clinics while also provided food and medication for people living with HIV.

Chombo has drilled boreholes in several areas in the constituency while roads were also maintained through her efforts.

She has also set up Katawa Orphanage in Raffingora.

"I am a patron of children living with disability and HIV and I have been doing that without even thinking of becoming a legislator.

"So I can just say I am a people's person and getting into politics is doing something that I enjoy. I don't look at it as an extra job or some extra curriculum activities."

Described by many in Zvimba North as a humble person, Chombo holds a Bachelor of Science in Computers and Mathematics from Cheyney University in United States of America.

She also holds a Masters in Business Administration with University of Zimbabwe and has currently applied for a PhD programme.

Besides pouring through her books, Chombo enjoys spending time with the electorate in Zvimba North.

-----------
Feedback: fortunategova@gmail.com


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Chombo, #Sun, #Mugabe

Comments

Shared student accommodation

Dstv supply & installation

Emganwini west 300sqm $4 000

Shoe covering, accessories

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Razor wire supply & installation

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga blasts Mubaiwa

5 hrs ago | 2987 Views

Chamisa banned from holding election protest

5 hrs ago | 3370 Views

Zimbabwe police ready for polls

6 hrs ago | 813 Views

Botswana team turns to Madinda Ndlovu

6 hrs ago | 1797 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's undressed supporter causes a stir in Francistown

7 hrs ago | 3838 Views

Zimbabwean maids found dead in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 4952 Views

'Best friend took my hubby'

7 hrs ago | 2660 Views

UN notes growing reports of voter intimidation in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Mliswa slams ballot paper demands

8 hrs ago | 2120 Views

ZEC agrees to polling booth demands

8 hrs ago | 2710 Views

Dualisation of the Mutare-Plumtree highway taking shape

9 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Mnangagwa commissions $4,2bn platinum project

9 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Website makes starting a business in Zimbabwe easy

9 hrs ago | 444 Views

Lumumba ejected from Mnangagwa function?

10 hrs ago | 5503 Views

BREAKING: Amini fired!

10 hrs ago | 2828 Views

The New Zimbabwe Has a Chance to Make History

10 hrs ago | 1071 Views

After 38 years, yet another rigged election all because MDC leaders are stuck in the narrow-minded ghetto mentality

10 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in catch-22 situation

10 hrs ago | 2844 Views

BREAKING: Police rejects Chamisa's application for 5-day protests against ZEC

10 hrs ago | 2991 Views

ZEC refuses opposition to sample ballot paper

10 hrs ago | 2616 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa stops to greet Zanu-PF supporters on his way to rally

10 hrs ago | 11426 Views

South Africa's Maimane backs Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 1860 Views

Chamisa not going to court

11 hrs ago | 1339 Views

'White interface' rally triggers storm

11 hrs ago | 3519 Views

Mnangagwa govt revives abandoned road projects

11 hrs ago | 809 Views

Chamisa's Alliance at crossroads

11 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Dark clouds hang over MDC alliance candidate

11 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Schools close on Thursday

11 hrs ago | 420 Views

Mphoko's ally in hot soup

11 hrs ago | 963 Views

Mnangagwa ally caught offside

11 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Compelling reasons why young people should vote for Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 316 Views

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

13 hrs ago | 2467 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

13 hrs ago | 3465 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

13 hrs ago | 4716 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

13 hrs ago | 1853 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 2036 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

14 hrs ago | 4383 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

15 hrs ago | 4430 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

15 hrs ago | 6150 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

15 hrs ago | 2592 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

15 hrs ago | 1149 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

15 hrs ago | 2614 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

17 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

17 hrs ago | 3074 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

17 hrs ago | 2025 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 3959 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

17 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

17 hrs ago | 7593 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

17 hrs ago | 6849 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days