The New Zimbabwe Has a Chance to Make History

Opinion / Columnist

"Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that."The great Martin Luther King left a legacy which will live forever. A legacy of peace above all. A legacy of non-violence, of love defeating hate.As an African American hero, I have studied his words and preaching since the day my father taught me to read. However, in 2018, it is time for some pure true African heroes of democracy.ED's recent comments and interviews have given me hope that Zanu PF as turned a corner. He has said he will accept any result, and has invited the world to audit and observe the election. Every Facebook post, every tweet, every speech and every comment is focused on love. He calls for unity above all. Even during his daily election countdown, he did not say ‘vote for me', he did not ‘go negative' on the MDC. He called for unity, love and respect:"No matter who we support, let us be peaceful and treat one another with respect. We are one people, with one dream and one destiny. Together, we will unlock the potential of our beloved homeland!" read his Facebook post this morning.This spirit of a shared destiny is one that must make history in Africa. In too many countries on our continent, and in too many elections, violence and intimidation has become the norm.In Kenya last year, the perennial loser Raila Odinga, again stirred up the masses to fight the elections system, only later to shake the hand of the winner and give in. He stirred up violence for personal gain, and then called for peace when he realised it was failing. We cannot afford this scenario. We must make sure that in our harmonised elections, no one is above the law. No one is above the system. Egos and self-ambition must be put aside as peace and the rule of law reigns supreme.The use of Nelson Chamisa's vanguard has so far been used to stir up violence, threaten opposition within the MDC and intimidate opponents. On judgement day on Monday, this cannot be allowed to happen. We must all stand up to these threats. Chamisa's incitement against ZEC has sadly distorted and disrespected a campaign which should have been about a shared vision and a shared destiny.It should have been about a new Zimbabwe and a chance to make history.However, as each and every poll has been released, Chamisa and his gang has become more and more convinced that they are staring into the jaws of defeat. Instead of continuing to campaign, instead of choosing to win hearts and minds, and perhaps even some extra votes; Chamisa has chosen to attack the system. He is saying, it is my way or the highway. It is a Trumpian "if I do not win, it must be rigged", it is like the school age child who says "either I win, or I take my ball away". In this political game, however, when someone takes the ball away, we all lose.Around election time, this has never been more important.Tensions are high, passions are running raw. Politicians have a choice to make. Either they can follow the path ED is taking and call for unity and peace at all costs. Or they can take the defeatist backwards attitude adopted by the MDC.Quite simply, Zimbabweans must choose peace. We must show the world that we have a living nation fullof Martin Luther Kings, of Nelson Mandelas, of peace loving heroes here in Harare, in Bulawayo, in Mashonaland, in Matabeleland - all across our blessed lands.We have a chance to make history. With hundreds of international monitors here, the new dispensation hasalready shown they have nothing hide. Even Kofi Anan confirmed this last week. We must now show that the people of Zimbabwe too have nothing to hide. We will speak with our voices and our votes, and stand proudly together against all forms of violence and intimidation.This is our celebration of peaceful democracy; let's now make history.