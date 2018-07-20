Latest News Editor's Choice


'MDC will win rigged elections hands down,' insist Chamisa - come 30th wailing and gnashing of teeth

"We will go to the people; we will go to the court of public opinion. Let the people decide. We are not joking. We insist, and what we used to do at university, we will this time do it 10 times. We don't want any nonsense, we want proper elections," thundered Chamisa.

"There is only one thing that wants to disturb our second independence. There are those that we gave a task and mandate to be a referee in the upcoming elections … they are the biggest national threat today, the challenge to our national security today, the biggest obstacle to a new Zimbabwe is Zec, but this time around, we will not allow Zec to steal our vote," said Welshman Ncube.

This is just nonsense, both Chamisa and Ncube were senior MDC leaders in the GNU, they had the golden opportunities to implement the democratic reforms that would have made ZEC independent and guaranteed free, fair and credible elections for all times!

"We are certainly forming the next government, in terms of opinion polls, we are also doing very well, there is no way Mnangagwa will defeat us, we are winning this election hands down. All the people I have met are saying this is the time for change and the change that is being talked about is not cosmetic but real," said Chamisa in the next breath.

But you have just been complaining that these are not "proper elections". Are you saying that you are going to win rigged elections "hands down"?

By sunset on Monday 30 July 2018 there will be wailing and gnashing of teeth in the opposition camp as the scale of the Zanu PF victory start to sink in. "Zanu PF has stolen these elections!" Frankly the world will not even want to hear it because they have warned MDC 100 000 times and 100 000 times again that with no reforms in place Zanu PF will rig the elections hands down!

What Zimbabweans will be awaiting to hear is the international election observer teams' reports on the elections. Every thinking Zimbabwean would want these elections declared null and void. How can an election lacking something as basic as a credible, clean and verified voters' roll ever be judged free, fair and credible!!

By condemning these flawed and illegal election Zimbabwe will get the chance to revisit and, this time, implement all the raft of democratic reforms agreed at the onset of the 2008 GNU. We want a second bite at the cherry and, by God, we must make sure that we make this one count!

