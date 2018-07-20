Headmaster's isiNdebele ban unfortunate

Opinion / Columnist

Editor,When 2017 ended little did Nhwali primary school pupils know they were kissing goodbye to their favourite language isiNdebele.Letters were dispatched to parents to choose which language they wanted their children to do. Predominantly most parents chose Ndebele over seSotho.When the head saw that his motives were bound to fail he had to impose the seSotho language, banning isiNdebele. We as concerned parents approached him to try and request that maybe they can be taught concurrently.Those that need seSotho should do so and those that need isiNdebele do likewise. It was like confronting the Berlin Wall.He categorically stated that those who are not comfortable with his decisions can transfer their children to other schools. We then reminded him that the school should serve the interests of the community not his.We tried to make him understand that we are not against the learning of seSotho or disparaging the language but our sister high school doesn't offer seSotho. We tried to highlight to him that transferring our kids to other schools will be very expensive to maintain especially under these economic hardships.Some parents have transferred their children in protest.We also tried to reason with him that talking of transferring children was being inconsiderate.Even the teachers who are not Sotho were told to look for schools where isiNdebele is taught.He bragged that he is more connected at the Ministry of Education offices in Gwanda as he has a powerful relative, hence he does as he pleases.Some parents are even now afraid to raise their concerns because they feel their children could be victims of circumstances. When we tried to remind him that we live in a cosmopolitan society hence we have a right to air our dissatisfaction, it was to no avail.Even some school development members are contemplating relinquishing their posts because whatever they agree with him in meetings he changes without notifying anyone.For example, the treasurer claims not to be consulted when ever funds are needed. The only major improvement that he has done at the school is renovation of his office.The other reason that he advanced for making seSotho compulsory was that when children go to look for jobs in our neighbouring countries, that is South Africa and Botswana, it would be easier for them since seSotho is spoken there.We then reminded him that we educate our children with the primary aim of them being professionals not for them to toil at the farms in South Africa.We as parents think maybe there are some financial rewards which accompany the banning of isiNdebele.The school used to be envied by anyone who would care to raise their academic gradient.This writer was once a pupil at the school.When meetings are called parents who are considered vocal are deliberately not invited or are given short notice so that one would eventually fail to attend.Even the staff is now divided.There are those who agree with whatever he says and the Ndebele ones.We feel the learning environment is now compromised.At one time he surreptitiously advocated for caning of parents who were in school fees arrears.The intervention of the parent ministry will be greatly appreciated.