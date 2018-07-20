Expect an ED win; Pray for peace

Opinion / Columnist

I must say, I've been very impressed with the way this election campaign has been run by both sides.I am a political nerd. I like to read about politics. I like to study politics. And nothing is more exciting than election season. I used to look at the freedoms in other countries with envy. From the political arguments, to the open canvassing, to the social media debates, I never thought I would see it here in our land. Zimbabwe was full of violence and intimidation. Freedom and elections were not natural partners.But thanks to ED, this time things are different. Zimbabweans and their leaders have for once done us all proud. We are in a reality today which we never thought we would see. We have just had a completely free and open campaign.The opposition campaigned in Zanu areas. Zanu campaigned in opposition areas. There were no mass riots. There was very little intimidation. ED even cancelled a Zanu rally to allow an MDC rally… right outside his office! Just imagine RGM allowing anything of the sort!Polls were conducted freely, people were free to give their opinions and actually answer questions truthfully and honestly.And in these polls, we have seen one consistent result: ED wins. His average lead is anything from 10 to 20 points.So when the MDC leader comes out in a press conference and says the MDC won't accept else than victory, we should be really worried. They are preparing the ground to reject the results whatever they are. Kofi Anan - perhaps one of the most responsible and reasonable figures ever to grace the world political arena, called Chamisa's demands "unreasonable" and basically told him to stop moaning and start campaigning.The MDC have hurled insult after insult at Chigumba. Unfortunately, these misogynistic insults had already been honed nicely when Chamisa's vanguard was hitting Dr. Khupe (both figuratively and literally). For weeks now Chamisa has given up on preaching a vision, and refused to tell us how he will run the country. Instead he has prepared for a loss. While accepting inevitable defeat in his cynical strategy, but fighting it in reality, he has created a combustible situation which many fear will lead to violence.We must, as a people, stand strong and united against violence of any form. Let us pray that during these last few days all candidates preach the message of peace and unity. Let us pray that attacks on ZEC stop immediately, before this incessant incitement ignites something much worse.In November of last year, Zimbabweans showed the world that we can come together in the spirit of peace and unity, for the sake of progress. On July 30th, let us do it again.