Mthwakazi thanks Bulawayo

Mthwakazi Republic Party today held one of its best rallies, outside Bulawayo's Large City Hall. Despite the fact that we had paid for the venue and been cleared by the Zimbabwe Republic Police who later decided to change their minds and blocked the entrance, the turnout was awesome once again thank you Mthwakazi Omuhle for supporting your revolutionary party.The police Forced us to seek an urgent chamber court application. We had to continue with meeting outside with the blessings of the police. The initial plan of the police was to stop us but they changed their minds and allowed the rally to proceed outside.We would like to thank the members of the press and national and international observers whom we believe are the reason why the Zimbabwean State Security changed their minds. Everyone here is now ready for a Mthwakazi Republic Party's resounding victory.The RALLY was addressed by the party's leadership with party's president Cde Mqondisi Moyo who is also Matobo North Constituency Parliamentary Candidate giving a key note address. Chief Nhlanhla Ndiweni also addressed the huge gathering while promising to pursue the matter further as to why the state security forces wanted to stop our very peaceful rally?Vote wiselyVote Team MRPSisonke Sibambene SinguMthwakazi Sizakulungisa.MRP For Peace and Justice in Our Life Time.Mbonisi Gumbo MRP Secretary for Information and Publicity.