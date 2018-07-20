Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabweans deserve Complete Freedom from Dictatorship

3 hrs ago | Views
The recent unfortunate remarks by the Dean of African Diplomatic Corps and Democratic Republic of Congo Ambassador Mr Mwawapanga Mwananga cannot go unchallenged. Hopefully as Head of African diplomats he is not speaking for the rest of African diplomats in Zimbabwe. Mr Mwananga claims that the current election environment in Zimbabwe is characterised by ‘too much freedom' granted by government which he concludes is now being abused, supposedly by opposition parties. Mr Mwananga is speaking from a very misinformed platform and his conclusion about the electoral environment in Zimbabwe is both unfounded and uncorroborated.

Mr Mwananga comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo, an otherwise very rich country which unfortunately is bridled and entangled in tribal and civil wars for decades. Such a background should usually embolden a person such as Mr Mwananga to support Zimbabweans in advocating for absolute freedom from the shackles of Zanu Pf. For the past three decades, Zimbabweans have been suffering political persecution, harassment, torture, abductions at the hands of Robert Mugabe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, Joyce Mujuru, ZRP and the Army. Coincidentally Mr Mwananga has been living and working in Zimbabwe during such a torrid time for Zimbabweans but surprisingly he has never raised a single voice against the apparent dictatorship and suppression of basic human rights.

Mr Mwananga falsely believes that freedom in Zimbabwe is granted by the government and that this time the government has given too much of it hence it is being abused. Let it be categorically stated to Mr Mwananga and any other misled African diplomats that our freedom is derived and enshrined in the constitution of Zimbabwe. Therefore, all arms of the state, politicians included, are bound to respect and allow us our constitutional freedom. Let us not be misled by Mr Mnangagwa or ZEC's piecemeal reforms which Mr Mwananga is singing praises about. This time Zimbabweans are demanding complete freedom. We want a wholesale change, a paradigm shift from 38 rotten years of dictatorship and corruption that Zimbabweans suffered under the brutal rule of Zanu pf.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Frazer Muzondo (MDC , ROHR Activist , UK)
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Shared student accommodation

4 room house pumula south

Northend 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms toilet , 4 room cottage derawalled

Electric fence supply & installation

Looking for house to rent

Toyota

2006 isuzu elf

Shoe covering, accessories


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa or Chamisa?

1 hr ago | 1104 Views

Coltart accuses international community of 'white-washing' Zim election

3 hrs ago | 1738 Views

The dirty truth about OIL

3 hrs ago | 946 Views

30 reasons why Zimbabweans should show Mnangagwa the RED card on july 30

3 hrs ago | 1678 Views

Operation restore legacy will reach its final lap on Monday - Zanu PF youth official

3 hrs ago | 655 Views

Exposing the MDC Alliance dishonesty, hypocrisy

3 hrs ago | 947 Views

Why Mnangagwa is unelectable

3 hrs ago | 862 Views

Zimbabwe: United States to Improve Water Security for River Basin Communities

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Four days before polls,signs show MDC Alliance has won - Biti

3 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Matabeleland's 'national Integration' to Zim weakened her

5 hrs ago | 788 Views

Mukupe ordered to pay school fees

5 hrs ago | 1725 Views

60% of Bulawayo shopping complex capital needs met

5 hrs ago | 836 Views

Presidential candidate pulls out

6 hrs ago | 2379 Views

'Presidential input scheme politicised in Murewa South'

6 hrs ago | 337 Views

Credible elections will see GDP grow 6,5% by year-end

6 hrs ago | 453 Views

Women protest over banned ARV drug

6 hrs ago | 1343 Views

How Zec has failed the credibility test

6 hrs ago | 673 Views

Ferguson dies

6 hrs ago | 2363 Views

Police block MRP candidates indaba

6 hrs ago | 856 Views

'Mnangagwa must guard against military capture'

6 hrs ago | 889 Views

Police seal off Zec offices

6 hrs ago | 824 Views

Prepare to pop champagne, says Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 538 Views

Business couple jailed over bank debt

6 hrs ago | 588 Views

'Zanu-PF using prophets to intimidate electorate'

6 hrs ago | 448 Views

Vote for development-oriented people, says Ndebele King

6 hrs ago | 531 Views

30 July: Zanu-PF has lost the battle for common sense

6 hrs ago | 604 Views

Media play critical role in fuelling conflicts

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa's true colours now emerging ahead of polls

6 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Chamisa's 'bullet train' heads to Bindura

6 hrs ago | 515 Views

Attorney General wants clarity on cybersecurity

6 hrs ago | 230 Views

ESR deploys 6 000 election observers

6 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zanu-PF confident of victory

6 hrs ago | 209 Views

'People with fake nails will not be allowed vote'

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mnangagwa expected in SA for BRICS Summit

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Forex shortages frustrate Bulawayo clothing factory

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Airtime tax hurting consumers'

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

'Nothing will stop Zimbabwe polls'

6 hrs ago | 129 Views

Confusion in Zanu-PF camp over 'rebel'

6 hrs ago | 960 Views

Biggie Matiza vows to crush opposition in Mashonaland East

6 hrs ago | 227 Views

Bull sold for $24,000 at livestock auction

6 hrs ago | 933 Views

Zimbabwe set for massive change, says Chiwenga

6 hrs ago | 410 Views

Chigumba off the hook

6 hrs ago | 638 Views

Mnangagwa meets vendors today

6 hrs ago | 494 Views

Commonwealth on MDC demands

6 hrs ago | 778 Views

Mnangagwa gets new Nickname 'Mr Groundbreaking'

7 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Chamisa enters Zanu PF stronghold

13 hrs ago | 3149 Views

Sanitary wear cry out in Binga

13 hrs ago | 481 Views

Man (23) assaults his grandmother over 'erection'

13 hrs ago | 3094 Views

Chamisa wanted to boycott the election

16 hrs ago | 2598 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days