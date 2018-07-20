Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

WARNING: both ED and Nero do NOT want you to know this - not before you have voted

3 hrs ago | Views
It was the great Physicist, Albert Einstein, who said "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result!"

I believe, like many other Zimbabweans now do, that Zanu PF has been rigging elections. There is evidence galore to suggest that Zanu PF is rigging this year's elections; the lack of free public media; ZEC's failure to release a credible, clean and verifies voters' roll; Zanu PF has access to billions of dollars looted from the people which the party is then using to bankroll its vote-buying and vote-rigging schemes when the opposition have no money to fund even a modest campaign; etc.

So after 38 years of rigged elections, 100% convinced that Zanu PF is just doing to rig these elections too and, most important of all, 100% convince that I am NOT insane; I have decided to do the following:

1)    I AM NOT GOING TO WASTE MY TIME JOINING THE QUEUE TO TRY AND VOTE ON MONDAY 30 JULY 2018.

2)    I AM GOING TO TALK YOU, THE READER AND ANYONE ELSE I CAN REACH, NOT TO BOTHER TO TRY TO VOTE ON MONDAY.

Here are some of the arguments to help make up your own mind:

a)    You should participate because these elections are free, fair and credible.

Anyone telling you that is being totally disrespectful of you because it is nonsensical to think you can ever have free, fair and credible elections when you do not a verified voters' roll. Many people who should be on this new voters' roll are not; they were never afforded a reasonable opportunity to register because the whole voter registration was started very late, September 2017, when it should have started January 2015 at the latest.

Many who did register will be denied the chance to vote because they will turn up at the wrong polling station.

In the 2013 elections Zanu PF was able to bus its supporters from one polling station to the next casting multiple vote because there was no verified voters' roll. There is no verified voters' roll again this year and so it is almost certain that the same or a similar vote rigging scam will be used this year.

So, if you were going to participate in these elections because you believed the process was free and fair; it is not! Now you know.

b)    The election process is not free and fair but if we mobilise and voted in numbers then we can still win. We can win rigged elections.
It is true that one can win rigged elections under certain conditions and these conditions must be clearly defined and if there are not met one should have the courage to accept that continuing regardless is futile, insane.

Zanu PF control every aspect of the electoral process and so the party is able effectively to counter all efforts to stop or at least minimize the vote rigging. Zanu PF has responded to the opposition to mobilise the public to register is numbers by cutting the registration period to five months, by would-be registrant all manner of additional details, make the process slow and frustrating, etc., etc. The harder the opposition tried to mobilise the higher Zanu PF raised the bar to make it harder to do so.

Those who persisted and jump all the hoops could not still find they are not on the voters' roll because the powers that be saw to it that the details were never down loaded, posted to the wrong polling station, etc. Since the regime has refused to release the voters' roll many voters will only find out on voting day that they have been denied the vote. Nearly one millions would-be voters were denied the vote in 2013.

There is overwhelming evidence that Zanu PF's vote-buying and vote-rigging powers are so varied and sophisticated that it is no exaggeration to say it is impossible to expect the party to rig the vote and lose the elections. There is a world of difference between someone playing with a loaded dice and one with a dice with sixes on all six sides; Zanu PF has the later! It is insane to bet against Zanu PF throwing a six when you know it can only be a six!

c)    I have been in the trenches for decades fighting for democratic change; I am not going to quit now. What is there to lose by fight on.

The right to free, fair and credible elections in a birth right and not a privilege that Zanu PF can grant to some and deny others as the party pleases. By continuing to participate under the above conditions a) or b) one is only reaffirm that it is a privilege.

Should demand the implementation of the democratic reforms designed to end Zanu PF's excessive power to blatantly denying you your birth rights. Rules, laws and constitution are there for a purpose you must demand that no one should be above the law. If there are oppressive laws then it is you duty to break them and expose them for what they are.

By participating in a flawed and illegal system you are giving the process legitimacy because even if you are insane, the law assumes that you are sane and know what you are doing; especially when you have been warned the process is flawed. By participating one is therefore forfeiting the chance to push to change because it is assumed the participant is expecting change doing the same thing over and over, insane as it may be to outsiders.

Whilst you spend time, energy and resources fighting a battle you know you will never win you wasting time, energy and resources you should otherwise be spending considering alternative strategies. There are many ways of killing a rat starving yourself to death so you can kill the rat by over feeding it is down-right stupid.

d)    I have been in the trenches for decades fighting for democratic change; I am not going to quit now. I am no quitter!

After reading through a), b) and c) above there are only two kind of individuals who will say this. The first one is the opposition politicians, MDC politicians like Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube, David Coltart, etc. Zanu PF has allowed the opposition to win a few gravy train seats to keep them interested in contesting the elections regardless how flawed and illegal the process may get.

So, when people like Chamisa say; "I am no quitter!" what they are really saying is "I am greed!"

Indeed, MDC leaders had the golden opportunity to implement the democratic reforms which would have stop Zanu PF rigging the election during the GNU. They failed to get even one reform implemented because Mugabe bribed them with the trapping of high office and they forgot about the reforms. There is greed for you!

If an ordinary Zimbabwean insist on trying to vote (whether they do or not is another matter) on Monday and they are not doing so out of fear (rural folk know their lives will be hell if Zanu PF candidates in their area should lose) then it must be because they do not understand the explanations above or they are simply insane. By doing the same thing over and over again expecting a different result the insane are, after all proving that they are not quitters too!

In conclusion then, ED is rigging these elections, he was already won. Your participation in the process, whether you vote for ED or Nero, will not change the result; all you will do is give the flawed process the modicum of credibility! If you value your vote then you should that neither ED nor Nero value it because they would have never allowed this flawed election process to take place.

Do not even bother to vote because your vote either way is of no consequence. None!

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Shared student accommodation

4 room house pumula south

Northend 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms toilet , 4 room cottage derawalled

Electric fence supply & installation

Looking for house to rent

Toyota

2006 isuzu elf

Shoe covering, accessories


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa or Chamisa?

1 hr ago | 1100 Views

Coltart accuses international community of 'white-washing' Zim election

3 hrs ago | 1736 Views

The dirty truth about OIL

3 hrs ago | 946 Views

30 reasons why Zimbabweans should show Mnangagwa the RED card on july 30

3 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Operation restore legacy will reach its final lap on Monday - Zanu PF youth official

3 hrs ago | 654 Views

Exposing the MDC Alliance dishonesty, hypocrisy

3 hrs ago | 946 Views

Zimbabweans deserve Complete Freedom from Dictatorship

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

Why Mnangagwa is unelectable

3 hrs ago | 858 Views

Zimbabwe: United States to Improve Water Security for River Basin Communities

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Four days before polls,signs show MDC Alliance has won - Biti

3 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Matabeleland's 'national Integration' to Zim weakened her

5 hrs ago | 787 Views

Mukupe ordered to pay school fees

5 hrs ago | 1724 Views

60% of Bulawayo shopping complex capital needs met

5 hrs ago | 836 Views

Presidential candidate pulls out

6 hrs ago | 2379 Views

'Presidential input scheme politicised in Murewa South'

6 hrs ago | 337 Views

Credible elections will see GDP grow 6,5% by year-end

6 hrs ago | 453 Views

Women protest over banned ARV drug

6 hrs ago | 1343 Views

How Zec has failed the credibility test

6 hrs ago | 673 Views

Ferguson dies

6 hrs ago | 2362 Views

Police block MRP candidates indaba

6 hrs ago | 856 Views

'Mnangagwa must guard against military capture'

6 hrs ago | 888 Views

Police seal off Zec offices

6 hrs ago | 823 Views

Prepare to pop champagne, says Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 538 Views

Business couple jailed over bank debt

6 hrs ago | 588 Views

'Zanu-PF using prophets to intimidate electorate'

6 hrs ago | 448 Views

Vote for development-oriented people, says Ndebele King

6 hrs ago | 530 Views

30 July: Zanu-PF has lost the battle for common sense

6 hrs ago | 603 Views

Media play critical role in fuelling conflicts

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa's true colours now emerging ahead of polls

6 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Chamisa's 'bullet train' heads to Bindura

6 hrs ago | 515 Views

Attorney General wants clarity on cybersecurity

6 hrs ago | 230 Views

ESR deploys 6 000 election observers

6 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zanu-PF confident of victory

6 hrs ago | 209 Views

'People with fake nails will not be allowed vote'

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mnangagwa expected in SA for BRICS Summit

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Forex shortages frustrate Bulawayo clothing factory

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Airtime tax hurting consumers'

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

'Nothing will stop Zimbabwe polls'

6 hrs ago | 129 Views

Confusion in Zanu-PF camp over 'rebel'

6 hrs ago | 960 Views

Biggie Matiza vows to crush opposition in Mashonaland East

6 hrs ago | 227 Views

Bull sold for $24,000 at livestock auction

6 hrs ago | 932 Views

Zimbabwe set for massive change, says Chiwenga

6 hrs ago | 410 Views

Chigumba off the hook

6 hrs ago | 638 Views

Mnangagwa meets vendors today

6 hrs ago | 494 Views

Commonwealth on MDC demands

6 hrs ago | 778 Views

Mnangagwa gets new Nickname 'Mr Groundbreaking'

7 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Chamisa enters Zanu PF stronghold

13 hrs ago | 3149 Views

Sanitary wear cry out in Binga

13 hrs ago | 480 Views

Man (23) assaults his grandmother over 'erection'

13 hrs ago | 3094 Views

Chamisa wanted to boycott the election

16 hrs ago | 2598 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days