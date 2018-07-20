Zvorwadza should stop dragging vendors into ED's dirty hands

Opinion / Columnist

Stan Zvorwadza's utterances are stupid. He needs a psychiatrist especially when he claims that Chamisa and the late President Morgan Tsvangirai see Mnangagwa as a double hero.Stan Zvorwadza can not qualify to speak on behalf of President Nelson Chamisa and the late Visionary leader Morgan Tsvangirai, for he is a sell out who has betrayed the suffering vendors.What Stan needs to know first is that the vendors he claim to represent are graduates who are educated than him.He should be aware that his days of stealing from the poor vendors are numbered for the majority of vendors will be working in companies; which will be opened under a new government by a new and young President.Zvorwadza is just a chancer who does not know where the wind is blowing from.As Zimbabweans, vendors in particular call upon Zvorwadza to order for we do not subscribe to his stupid utterances. We do not even support his coup President Dambudzo Munangwa even an inch for we know that he (Dambudzo) is the one who created vending. We don't want to be vendors but workers.