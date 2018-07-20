Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Does Chamisa even know what democracy is?

4 hrs ago | Views
As we approach the elections, there is much discussion of the processes of the election. What order should the candidates should appear on the ballot paper? What direction should the candidates face as they cast their ballots? And even, should people be permitted to take selfies whilst voting.

I must confess to caring very little about these procedural issues. I think most people will choose their candidate irrespective of their order on the ballot paper, and I really am not bothered whether people post selfies on Facebook or not.

But there is one issue about the election that nobody seems to be talking about, that I do care about.

One of the most fundamental principles of democracy is that you accept the will of the people. For better or for worse.

Of the two leading candidates, one has been unequivocal about accepting the people's verdict, whether positive or negative. After months of pledging a free and fair election and to respect the will of the people, this week President Mnangagwa told South African television in no uncertain terms that "if we lose these elections, we will hand over power to the party which wins the election. This is democracy."

Unfortunately, the other candidate - Nelson Chamisa - has made no such commitment. Instead, he has numerous times stated that he refuses to accept the election results unless he wins.

A few weeks ago, he announced that "if I don't win, it won't be a free and fair election." On Wednesday, at a press conference intended to highlight the lack of democracy, he refused to commit to accepting the election results if he loses.

For a man who talks of little except for the need for free and fair elections, he is fairly confused about what free and fair actually means.

Just as ED has been clear on his preparedness to accept the election results irrespective of the result, the self-styled 'People's President' has been equally clear on his refusal to accept the people's verdict.

Now just imagine the roles were reversed. Imagine that it was ED who said the elections would only be considered fair if he wins. There would be outrage. Chamisa would be calling foreign military intervention to depose him. And the observers would be shouting from the rooftops that ED was an enemy of democracy.

But when it is Chamisa refusing to accept the will of the people, the same voices are strangely quiet. This is hypocrisy, plain and simple.

I believe in democracy. Passionately. But the democracy I believe in is about the will of the people, not trivial issues such as who is where on a ballot paper.

For ultimately, the biggest threat to Zimbabwe's peace is Chamisa's refusal to accept the election results.

The polls are showing ED will win, fair and square. The only question is whether Chamisa sufficiently understands democracy to concede the election and preserve the peace.

Unfortunately, the evidence suggests he does not. And we will pay the price.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

House to rent- bulawayo

2003 nissan vanette

4 room house pumula south

Razor wire supply & installation

Looking for house to rent

Looking for house to rent low density

Toyota

Nkulumane 11 makini 300m2 commercial stand on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Comedian in anti-Mnangagwa campaign

7 mins ago | 10 Views

Police flood CBD

16 mins ago | 97 Views

Kaseke acquitted

18 mins ago | 47 Views

Chamisa's US sanctions wishes granted as US passes Zimbabwe Bill

23 mins ago | 219 Views

WATCH: Gandawa's family abducted

28 mins ago | 215 Views

International community no to rubber stamping on election outcome

2 hrs ago | 888 Views

Coltart accuse international of 'white-washing' rigged election - who supplied the white-wash, MDC?

3 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Habakkuk Trust to hold dialogue with political parties today

4 hrs ago | 501 Views

Only 200 vendors attend ED meeting in Harare

4 hrs ago | 2504 Views

Zvorwadza should stop dragging vendors into ED's dirty hands

4 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Why Chamisa must accept his inevitable defeat

4 hrs ago | 1674 Views

High court orders Zec To Allow Teachers, Civil Servants To Vote

4 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Mnangagwa or Chamisa?

6 hrs ago | 5458 Views

WARNING: both ED and Nero do NOT want you to know this - not before you have voted

7 hrs ago | 3257 Views

Coltart accuses international community of 'white-washing' Zim election

7 hrs ago | 3257 Views

The dirty truth about OIL

8 hrs ago | 1569 Views

30 reasons why Zimbabweans should show Mnangagwa the RED card on july 30

8 hrs ago | 2827 Views

Operation restore legacy will reach its final lap on Monday - Zanu PF youth official

8 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Exposing the MDC Alliance dishonesty, hypocrisy

8 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Zimbabweans deserve Complete Freedom from Dictatorship

8 hrs ago | 427 Views

Why Mnangagwa is unelectable

8 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Zimbabwe: United States to Improve Water Security for River Basin Communities

8 hrs ago | 277 Views

Four days before polls,signs show MDC Alliance has won - Biti

8 hrs ago | 2987 Views

Matabeleland's 'national Integration' to Zim weakened her

10 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Mukupe ordered to pay school fees

10 hrs ago | 2047 Views

60% of Bulawayo shopping complex capital needs met

10 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Presidential candidate pulls out

10 hrs ago | 2840 Views

'Presidential input scheme politicised in Murewa South'

10 hrs ago | 424 Views

Credible elections will see GDP grow 6,5% by year-end

10 hrs ago | 528 Views

Women protest over banned ARV drug

10 hrs ago | 1681 Views

How Zec has failed the credibility test

10 hrs ago | 763 Views

Ferguson dies

10 hrs ago | 3128 Views

Police block MRP candidates indaba

10 hrs ago | 1266 Views

'Mnangagwa must guard against military capture'

10 hrs ago | 1286 Views

Police seal off Zec offices

10 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Prepare to pop champagne, says Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 680 Views

Business couple jailed over bank debt

10 hrs ago | 758 Views

'Zanu-PF using prophets to intimidate electorate'

10 hrs ago | 525 Views

Vote for development-oriented people, says Ndebele King

10 hrs ago | 757 Views

30 July: Zanu-PF has lost the battle for common sense

10 hrs ago | 700 Views

Media play critical role in fuelling conflicts

10 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa's true colours now emerging ahead of polls

10 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Chamisa's 'bullet train' heads to Bindura

10 hrs ago | 651 Views

Attorney General wants clarity on cybersecurity

10 hrs ago | 288 Views

ESR deploys 6 000 election observers

10 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zanu-PF confident of victory

11 hrs ago | 264 Views

'People with fake nails will not be allowed vote'

11 hrs ago | 608 Views

Mnangagwa expected in SA for BRICS Summit

11 hrs ago | 594 Views

Forex shortages frustrate Bulawayo clothing factory

11 hrs ago | 123 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days