International community no to rubber stamping on election outcome

Opinion / Columnist

Enos Denhere Is a Nation Builder Email enosdenhere@gmail.com

The world at large is focused on Zimbabwe if we are going to have the free ,fair and credible election as a country. It seems passing the test of credibility is far from being achieved. Only few days left to pass the test, the Zimbabwe Election Commission has not come up with the concrete solution to all stakeholders to avoid a disputed election. The International community is saying the demands from opposition parties should be reasonable. Let me be open to International Community, first of all I salute your coming to my motherland to be observers of our harmonized elections. We were shut from the global village. The Late Icon and ex prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai died crying of the voters roll. Our voters roll is the main culprit. All the elections have been contested the root cause is still the same the voters roll. In 2008 the SADC had to intervene after tightly contested election and the opposition was on upper hand. They had to form the Government Of National Unity. The GNU was to create the constitution which will diffuse the issue of contested election. The demands of opposition parties are not issues outside the constitution.ZEC must understand that transparency is the corner stone to any credible election. Accordingly ZEC has literally failed to conduct a free , fair and credible elections before the actual vote happens. The citizens of Zimbabwe have been always at the receiving end of the effects of contested electoral outcomes in this country and another disputed elections is something that this nation and its citizens cannot afford. The cost of having an illegitimate government is resembled by the economic and social challenges that the people are facing that have caused unbearable suffering of Zimbabweans. No ZEC official will suffer the burden of this whole shame electoral process . No leader of any political party will suffer the effects more than the ordinary citizens. No regional or international observer mission will face the real pain that will come out from this kind of election. The documented or undocumented Zimbabwe are in South Africa and other countries because of this push factors.We are appealing to International Community not to rubber stamp the election it will have huge effects to our citizens. Since 2000 until the government of national in 2009 many Zimbabweans were murdered and tortured but the SADC, AU and other observers would go ahead to rubber stamp the elections as free and fair. The former president of South Africa Thabo Mbeki acted in bad faith to the citizens of Zimbabweans. As Zimbabwe was crumbling the regional countries were booming . The Old Mutual was headquartered in Harare but had to move to SA.Schweppes Central Africa, Unilever Central and Southern Africa, Coca-Cola Central and Southern Africa they were headquartered in Harare ,they also moved to SA. These and other major investors in Zimbabwe moved to South Africa during the Mbeki administration , from 1997 to around 2007. Zimbabwe citizens have gone through rough pages over the years. The SADC countries were hundred percent non committal in assisting Zimbabwe to the extend South Africa business have been profiting on Zimbabwe economical decline.ZEC must immediately put in place mechanism to foster transparency especially around the voters roll and ballot papers within the remaining few days to the satisfaction of all stockholders in order to salvage credibility of this election. The battle is fast becoming the people battle and people may be soon be forced to demand their right to a free, fair and credible election using other diversified constitutional means to air their voices.We want only free, fair and credible election. Whosoever win when the ground is free, fair and transparent we support that because it will be the voice of the people.May God bless our observers from international community and all Zimbabweans.Shalom