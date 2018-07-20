Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

International community no to rubber stamping on election outcome

2 hrs ago | Views
The world at large is focused on Zimbabwe if we are going to have the free ,fair and credible election as a country. It seems passing the test of credibility is far from being achieved. Only few days left to pass the test, the Zimbabwe Election Commission has not come up with the concrete solution to all stakeholders to avoid a disputed election. The International community is saying the demands from opposition parties should be reasonable. Let me be open to International Community, first of all I salute your coming to my motherland to be observers of our harmonized elections. We were shut from the global village. The Late Icon and ex prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai died crying of the voters roll. Our voters roll is the main culprit. All the elections have been contested the root cause is still the same the voters roll. In 2008 the SADC had to intervene after tightly contested election and the opposition was on upper hand. They had to form the Government Of National Unity. The GNU was to create the constitution which will diffuse the issue of contested election. The demands of opposition parties are not issues outside the constitution.

ZEC must understand that transparency is the corner stone to any credible election. Accordingly ZEC has literally failed to conduct a free , fair and credible elections before the actual vote happens. The citizens of Zimbabwe have been always at the receiving end of the effects of contested electoral outcomes in this country and another disputed elections is something that this nation and its citizens cannot afford. The cost of having an illegitimate government is resembled by the economic and social challenges that the people are facing that have caused unbearable suffering of Zimbabweans. No ZEC official will suffer the burden of this whole shame electoral process . No leader of any political party will suffer the effects more than the ordinary citizens. No regional or international observer mission will face the real pain that will come out from this kind of election. The documented or undocumented Zimbabwe are in South Africa and other countries because of this push factors.

We are appealing to International Community not to rubber stamp the election it will have huge effects to our citizens. Since 2000 until the government of national in 2009 many Zimbabweans were murdered and tortured but the SADC, AU and other observers would go ahead to rubber stamp the elections as free and fair. The former president of South Africa Thabo Mbeki acted in bad faith to the citizens of Zimbabweans. As Zimbabwe was crumbling the regional countries were booming . The Old Mutual was headquartered in Harare but had to move to SA.Schweppes Central Africa, Unilever Central and Southern Africa, Coca-Cola Central and Southern Africa they were headquartered in Harare ,they also moved to SA. These and other major investors in Zimbabwe moved to South Africa during the Mbeki administration , from 1997 to around 2007. Zimbabwe citizens have gone through rough pages over the years. The SADC countries were hundred percent non committal in assisting Zimbabwe to the extend South Africa business have been profiting on Zimbabwe economical decline.

ZEC must immediately put in place mechanism to foster transparency especially around the voters roll and ballot papers within the remaining few days to the satisfaction of all stockholders in order to salvage credibility of this election. The battle is fast becoming the people battle and people may be soon be forced to demand their right to a free, fair and credible election using other diversified constitutional means to air their voices.

We want only free, fair and credible election. Whosoever win when the ground is free, fair and transparent we support that because it will be the voice of the people.

May God bless our observers from international community and all Zimbabweans.

Shalom

Enos Denhere Is a Nation Builder Email enosdenhere@gmail.com

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Enos Denhere
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

2006 isuzu elf

Looking for house to rent

Toyota

Stands

Razor wire supply & installation

House to rent- bulawayo

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Northend 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms toilet , 4 room cottage derawalled


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Comedian in anti-Mnangagwa campaign

8 mins ago | 16 Views

Police flood CBD

17 mins ago | 102 Views

Kaseke acquitted

19 mins ago | 53 Views

Chamisa's US sanctions wishes granted as US passes Zimbabwe Bill

24 mins ago | 243 Views

WATCH: Gandawa's family abducted

29 mins ago | 223 Views

Coltart accuse international of 'white-washing' rigged election - who supplied the white-wash, MDC?

3 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Does Chamisa even know what democracy is?

4 hrs ago | 909 Views

Habakkuk Trust to hold dialogue with political parties today

4 hrs ago | 503 Views

Only 200 vendors attend ED meeting in Harare

4 hrs ago | 2506 Views

Zvorwadza should stop dragging vendors into ED's dirty hands

4 hrs ago | 1525 Views

Why Chamisa must accept his inevitable defeat

4 hrs ago | 1676 Views

High court orders Zec To Allow Teachers, Civil Servants To Vote

4 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Mnangagwa or Chamisa?

6 hrs ago | 5465 Views

WARNING: both ED and Nero do NOT want you to know this - not before you have voted

7 hrs ago | 3257 Views

Coltart accuses international community of 'white-washing' Zim election

7 hrs ago | 3258 Views

The dirty truth about OIL

8 hrs ago | 1570 Views

30 reasons why Zimbabweans should show Mnangagwa the RED card on july 30

8 hrs ago | 2828 Views

Operation restore legacy will reach its final lap on Monday - Zanu PF youth official

8 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Exposing the MDC Alliance dishonesty, hypocrisy

8 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Zimbabweans deserve Complete Freedom from Dictatorship

8 hrs ago | 427 Views

Why Mnangagwa is unelectable

8 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Zimbabwe: United States to Improve Water Security for River Basin Communities

8 hrs ago | 277 Views

Four days before polls,signs show MDC Alliance has won - Biti

8 hrs ago | 2992 Views

Matabeleland's 'national Integration' to Zim weakened her

10 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Mukupe ordered to pay school fees

10 hrs ago | 2048 Views

60% of Bulawayo shopping complex capital needs met

10 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Presidential candidate pulls out

10 hrs ago | 2841 Views

'Presidential input scheme politicised in Murewa South'

10 hrs ago | 424 Views

Credible elections will see GDP grow 6,5% by year-end

10 hrs ago | 528 Views

Women protest over banned ARV drug

10 hrs ago | 1682 Views

How Zec has failed the credibility test

10 hrs ago | 765 Views

Ferguson dies

10 hrs ago | 3128 Views

Police block MRP candidates indaba

10 hrs ago | 1267 Views

'Mnangagwa must guard against military capture'

10 hrs ago | 1287 Views

Police seal off Zec offices

10 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Prepare to pop champagne, says Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 682 Views

Business couple jailed over bank debt

10 hrs ago | 759 Views

'Zanu-PF using prophets to intimidate electorate'

10 hrs ago | 525 Views

Vote for development-oriented people, says Ndebele King

10 hrs ago | 757 Views

30 July: Zanu-PF has lost the battle for common sense

10 hrs ago | 700 Views

Media play critical role in fuelling conflicts

10 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mnangagwa's true colours now emerging ahead of polls

10 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Chamisa's 'bullet train' heads to Bindura

10 hrs ago | 651 Views

Attorney General wants clarity on cybersecurity

10 hrs ago | 288 Views

ESR deploys 6 000 election observers

10 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zanu-PF confident of victory

11 hrs ago | 264 Views

'People with fake nails will not be allowed vote'

11 hrs ago | 608 Views

Mnangagwa expected in SA for BRICS Summit

11 hrs ago | 594 Views

Forex shortages frustrate Bulawayo clothing factory

11 hrs ago | 123 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days