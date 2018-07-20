Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe to get a life in ED

2 hrs ago | Views
ZANU PF would want to thank Rtd Major General Rugeje, Cde madam Hungwe and all their staff for the way this election campaign has been conducted. Zimbabwe knows all the pressures that are put onto staff to achieve this. The electric crowds which graced the rallies and the blood and sweat shed in the hard knuckle struggle will never be forgotten. We further thank the ZANU PF member in general and Zimbabweans in total for making this election trail peaceful. Rugeje has proved his detractors wrong as his military back ground did not give him a violent campaign, from his military training came the very first peaceful campaign ever staged in Zimbabwe since independence.

Zimbabwe now puts their eyes on the police for their work on the polling day, and their work. In helping to ensure that all the crowds were safe, but also all the work they did during the horrors that took place in Bulawayo. It shows the importance of a fully staffed police and security service to make sure we're all kept safe at all times.

"It's an enormous honour to be electing ED to be the president. Zimbabwe will be very, very honoured and humbled by the vote that will be cast for ED on the 30th July 2018. ED pledges to represent the people of Zimbabwe in the best way that he possibly can and continue to learn from them as well as represent them at the same time because he believes leadership is as much about listening as about telling other people.  ED is a complete change from the former system; he is introducing a new regime of progress and a new regime of change and development.

Zimbabwe also wants to say a huge thankyou to ZANU PF Party, and all the other people who have worked so hard AND ARE STILL WORKING SO HARD in this campaign. We are so proud of the country which we can call ours in the whole world.

ZANU PF is very grateful to all of families who allowed their husbands to brave the cold nights out campaigning, and to all the people that have worked so hard in our team at .ZANU PF head office, as well as in the constituencies with the noble aim of achieving the incredible result awaiting us this coming week.

We urge for the highest turnout this year as these are historic elections. And we are very proud of it and very grateful to the people of .Zimbabwe for this peaceful result coming in few days. Victory is certain and with your support you have shown to ZANU PF.

"This election as called in order for the President to gain a larger majority in order to assert the authority of the people. ED has travelled the whole country; he has spoken at events and rallies all over the country. And you know what? Politics has changed, and politics isn't going back into the box that it was before.  The opposition enjoyed so much freedom that they decided to threaten the Zimbabweans. Do not allow it do not be threatened be resolute Vote for ED.

"What's happened is people have said they've had quite enough of austerity politics; they've had quite enough of threats and insults. People need accountability in public. expenditure, funding our health service, funding our schools and our education service, and not giving our young people the chance they deserve in our society, and we are very, very proud of the campaign that ZANU PF party has run — our manifesto for the many, not the few. We now wait for the results that will be coming in all over the country. Of people voting for hope, for the future and turning their backs on .traitors.

As we enter the last days before elections, we urge those who had not made any decisions to put ED back in the office to make that decision now. ED needs the chance to fully transform the country to a first world outfit. Zimbabwe needs a chance; it needs people who have experience. Zimbabwe is not a toy and cannot be experimented on. It is not a gym where Chamisa could do his press ups.  Zimbabwe should take Chamisa back to the gym and ED back to State House.

VOTE WISELY VOTE ED.

VAZET2000@YAHOO.CO.UK


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Dr Masimba Mavaza
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Northend 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms toilet , 4 room cottage derawalled

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Looking for house to rent

2006 isuzu elf

1994 isuzu truck

House to rent- bulawayo

Nkulumane 11 makini 300m2 commercial stand on sale

Stands


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa visit Mbare residents who lost homes in fire

2 hrs ago | 599 Views

US Congress Passes Zidera Amendment Bill To Call For Reforms Ahead Of Elections, Bill Awaits Trump's Signature

2 hrs ago | 816 Views

Mwananga's type of freedom

2 hrs ago | 390 Views

Its now or never do or die for our future

2 hrs ago | 436 Views

Comedian in anti-Mnangagwa campaign

3 hrs ago | 1918 Views

Police flood CBD

4 hrs ago | 1741 Views

Kaseke acquitted

4 hrs ago | 739 Views

Chamisa's US sanctions wishes granted as US passes Zimbabwe Bill

4 hrs ago | 2745 Views

WATCH: Gandawa's family abducted

4 hrs ago | 1832 Views

International community no to rubber stamping on election outcome

5 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Coltart accuse international of 'white-washing' rigged election - who supplied the white-wash, MDC?

7 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Does Chamisa even know what democracy is?

7 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Habakkuk Trust to hold dialogue with political parties today

7 hrs ago | 582 Views

Only 200 vendors attend ED meeting in Harare

7 hrs ago | 3040 Views

Zvorwadza should stop dragging vendors into ED's dirty hands

7 hrs ago | 1944 Views

Why Chamisa must accept his inevitable defeat

7 hrs ago | 2471 Views

High court orders Zec To Allow Teachers, Civil Servants To Vote

7 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Mnangagwa or Chamisa?

9 hrs ago | 6880 Views

WARNING: both ED and Nero do NOT want you to know this - not before you have voted

10 hrs ago | 3509 Views

Coltart accuses international community of 'white-washing' Zim election

11 hrs ago | 3665 Views

The dirty truth about OIL

11 hrs ago | 1693 Views

30 reasons why Zimbabweans should show Mnangagwa the RED card on july 30

11 hrs ago | 3160 Views

Operation restore legacy will reach its final lap on Monday - Zanu PF youth official

11 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Exposing the MDC Alliance dishonesty, hypocrisy

11 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Zimbabweans deserve Complete Freedom from Dictatorship

11 hrs ago | 448 Views

Why Mnangagwa is unelectable

11 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Zimbabwe: United States to Improve Water Security for River Basin Communities

11 hrs ago | 310 Views

Four days before polls,signs show MDC Alliance has won - Biti

11 hrs ago | 4057 Views

Matabeleland's 'national Integration' to Zim weakened her

13 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Mukupe ordered to pay school fees

13 hrs ago | 2152 Views

60% of Bulawayo shopping complex capital needs met

13 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Presidential candidate pulls out

13 hrs ago | 3035 Views

'Presidential input scheme politicised in Murewa South'

13 hrs ago | 443 Views

Credible elections will see GDP grow 6,5% by year-end

13 hrs ago | 550 Views

Women protest over banned ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 1828 Views

How Zec has failed the credibility test

13 hrs ago | 797 Views

Ferguson dies

13 hrs ago | 3482 Views

Police block MRP candidates indaba

13 hrs ago | 1561 Views

'Mnangagwa must guard against military capture'

13 hrs ago | 1611 Views

Police seal off Zec offices

13 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Prepare to pop champagne, says Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 746 Views

Business couple jailed over bank debt

13 hrs ago | 834 Views

'Zanu-PF using prophets to intimidate electorate'

14 hrs ago | 559 Views

Vote for development-oriented people, says Ndebele King

14 hrs ago | 823 Views

30 July: Zanu-PF has lost the battle for common sense

14 hrs ago | 738 Views

Media play critical role in fuelling conflicts

14 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mnangagwa's true colours now emerging ahead of polls

14 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Chamisa's 'bullet train' heads to Bindura

14 hrs ago | 753 Views

Attorney General wants clarity on cybersecurity

14 hrs ago | 330 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days