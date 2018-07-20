Its now or never do or die for our future

Opinion / Columnist

Something is happening in Zimbabwe right now, there is a wind of change. Wind from every corner of Zimbabwe, which will breathe new life into politics. The politics of development and indeed it is the politics we all been yearning for.Zimbabweans have said loud and clear. That too many families can't make ends meet. That too many Zimbabweans are living in poverty. That they have had enough of the same old .promises which were never fulfilled.. They deserve better. That is why we should dare to bring about change. ED has been cut out of the golden pot. He alone managed to break with a very long policy. We need the Change that is now necessary because Zimbabwe has been running in circles. Because for too long, we have replaced scandals with different scandals, scandals that Zimbabweans could not tolerate anymore. Because some wanted to benefit from divisive politics and they had turned our country to a circus. Because issues that matter to most Zimbabweans are yet to be settled. ED has shown that he can settle these issues. In these four days left we have to as Zimbabwe come together and return ED back to office. Remember he was just filling the gap and indeed he showed us the way.You must to bring food on the table and live a life. You must vote for continuation of rehabilitation of our roads. You have must vote for a green economy,. You have rejected scandals that tarnished politics, .and you have seen former ministers gracing our prisons to give back what they took from the society.Zimbabweans are already embracing this change. ED is ready to bring this change to you so that Zimbabweans have a strong voice in cabinet. In every corner of the country ED is ready for this challenge.Old debates and negative politics that we have seen since the beginning of this campaign are exactly what ED and ZANU PF stayed away from. They ushered in new politics made the environment free and people in any area allowed to express their opinions with no fear.Elections are about choices. This election is like deciding whether to go forward, or to make a U-turn. Zimbabweans can choose to make a U-turn, to go back to the 1980s and the decades that followed, when Zimbabwe struggled with high government spending, high taxes and not enough jobs. Zimbabweans have another option, and can instead choose to go forward. We can choose ED for low-tax plan for jobs and economic growth, and for the future of our children.Some have claimed that ED was too polite to be a politician, as if it was a weakness for a party leader to listen what you have to say. ED has opened forums to lend an ear to the nation at large. He is committed to do things differently in Zimbabwe .He is committed to get results now not in five years. It is now, because people need help now and not tomorrow. That's ED's commitment to you. .ED is your president and fully understand what this means.His job is to make sure the government works for those who have elected him, and not for big corporations. It is his job is to bring people together. Build bridges between urban and rural areas and bring closer the different point of views which exist in this country. He will ensure that Parliament represents the values you cherish. So that we can emerge from the economic decay faster and stronger than our peers among the leading industrialized countries. The way forward is to choose a strong, stable, national, majority, ZANU PF Government.Our ZANU PF platform is realistic and accurately-costed, and it shows the plans right through a five-year term. Our plan is based on policies that have proven their worth and that are already working for Zimbabwe.ED has brought in Values like: Tolerance, compassion, pride in our differences, respect for democracy, cooperation. Those values are shared by all .Zimbabweans. .No matter which party you supported in the past, we can put the old debates aside and work together to achieve real change and vote for ED.We can prove that the cynics are wrong. That it is possible for Zimbabwe to have a solid leadership, which will steer the country out of the economic mess but within government. Others will tell you that you have no choice but to vote for them. But that is, once again, old politics. You deserve better. You deserve change. And for that, we need to do more than believe in useless promises of airports in Murehwa. It starts with a vote – your vote. And so, I'm calling on you - on 30th July - to mark your ballot for change. Together, we can do this. We can show that: Here, our priority is job creation, the environment and .prosperity. Here, we dare to use words like "change" "hope" and "progress". Here, we dare to look beyond old politics and have the audacity to ask for something better. Here, we dare to look cynicism directly in the eye, and have faith that the best in ED has yet to come. And especially because there is so much to do, which ED has not finished, so please give him a chance.The time has come for ED to take on those responsibilities. We are ready to take on this challenge! It can't be done without you. Let's work together. Let's roll up our sleeves and start the work right now.ZANU PF has, from the beginning, pursued a low-tax plan for jobs and growth. This is the best way to encourage economic activity, to increase revenues for the government, and to provide affordable choices for you and me. Our plan is based on training, trade, job creation, empowerment, opening the country for business and low taxes. .No other party can match our record or our future plans for improved trade and access to export markets, or for keeping taxes down.Our theme, consistent through our short time in office, is that the new dispensation measure success by whether we construct a better future for our children and our grandchildren. We are proud to say that we have already made significant progress for families, and that we have done so through a low-tax approach.The 38 years of the old regime rule is not our measure as a party. Zimbabweans understand that these were exceptional circumstances just as Zimbabweans are clear that they do not want to go back to the days of permanent deficits. And we will not. Our deficit already fell by one quarter last six months and it will fall by nearly another quarter this year. ZANU PF aims for a safer streets and neighbourhoods no fund raising by the police. Zimbabweans believe that those who work hard pay their taxes, and play by the rules should be rewarded. They believe that government money should not be stolen or misused. And they believe that the rights of victims should count more than the rights of criminals. Zimbabweans want to walk down the street without looking over their shoulders. They want their children protected from predators, and while they support the rehabilitation of offenders, they believe that the punishment should fit the crime and the corrupt leaders must be brought to justice. ZANU PF Government will continue to stand on guard for Zimbabwe. We will continue to give our brave men and women in uniform the equipment they need and the respect they so richly deserve! We will defend our values and interests everywhere in the world, including in our great country.We urge all Zimbabweans to take a close look at what has been done, to look at it because this is our map for the road ahead, not a scrapbook of the journey we have taken.Our opponents talk, sometimes openly, sometimes not so openly, about the billions they will be given if they betray you.. But we do not want to go back to the days of higher inflation, Let us not go back when politics divided .Zimbabweans against themselves, employer against employee, citizens against the police and the military who serve them.And let us especially not do it, at a time when the MDC ALLIANCE, a party that does not have the interests of Zimbabwe at heart, will be looking to exploit any incoherence or instability for its own purposes.That must not be Zimbabwe's future. We cannot go backwards in disunity, rather, we must go forward together!As ZANU PF, we do not run just to be the government. We are here for ZIMBABWE to strengthen our country, a great country, and make it as strong and as free as it can be. A Zimbabwe proud of its past, standing tall in the world and confident of its future!If that is your ambition for your country, you will choose a strong, stable, national, ZANU PF majority Government. And on 30th July, I urge you for Zimbabwe's sake, to do so!VOTE ED VOTE ZANU PFvazet2000@yahoo.co.uk