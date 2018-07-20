Latest News Editor's Choice


Mwananga's type of freedom

I am not surprised when someone from DRC, a country that is yet to hold free and democratic elections comments that Zimbabweans have too much freedom which is being abused.

Mr observer, when opposition are denied access to state media to reach their supporters you call this too much freedom, when only a ruling party uses state funded agricultural inputs to lure voters you call that too much freedom. When all government departments including the GMB has been militarized you call that too much freedom.

When someone is forced to cast a vote in front of your boss you call that too much freedom? When only one party has been granted access to the voters database you call that too much freedom. When opposition do not know where ballot papers were printed, and not given a chance to sample test it, you tell us this is too much freedom in your country? You have already seen too much freedom with just two hours of landing in Zimbabwe.

I have now seen the reason why your war torn country is yet to hold a free and democratic elections. Zimbabwe and DRC the problematic twin babies of Africa. We freedom not your own version of freedom.

Source - Isaac Nkomah
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24.
Most Popular In 7 Days