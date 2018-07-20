Don't be a disgrace to Africa

Opinion / Columnist

I appeal to African Observer teams to take our elections seriously. The world is watching. Sham elections must be condemned in the strongest terms.It's high time democratic values are upheld for the sake of integrity of this continent. Call a spade a spade. Africa has been a dark continent for quite some time, known by rumors of wars and coup d'etats, of which Zimbabwe has the most recent.Now that Africa has begun to see the light, with emergencies of democracy in countries like Botswana, RSA, Ghana, etc let's us not leave behind Zimbabwe and DRC.The era of dictators should be over. We don't want dictators who come in sheep's skins while they are wolves inside. Dictators supporting fellow dictators.