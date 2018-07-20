Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Building on change in Zimbabwe

22 mins ago | Views
SINCE Last November, the world has watched as citizens of my country chart a new course for themselves and a new Zimbabwe. Change is all around us. Barriers to free expression are being brought down.

Today, I am rightly criticised, questioned and certainly satirised. So, too, are politicians on all sides and those in positions of authority - as indeed we all should be - at a volume few, myself included, could have predicted reaching so soon.

At the centre of this nationwide debate, the party I now lead is reaching out across communities with policies both credible and capable of building on changes we have instituted in just eight months: Revealing plans for 99-year farm leases - tackling the issue of access to, and stewardship of, our nation's land - to resolve racial and economic divisions; extending dialogue directly to all minority groups; and unveiling opportunities for women's economic empowerment through a newly launched venture capital fund.

Step-by-step, we continue to explain our agenda for lasting change in these final weeks before Zimbabwe's historic harmonised election. And we will continue right up to polling day. Then it will be for the citizens of Zimbabwe to decide: Have my party and I convinced the voters that real change only comes when we move forward together? Or will they choose another path?

The choice before the country next week is stark. This election is making clear that my opponents have a very different understanding and meaning of the word "change". Up until the untimely passing of the opposition MDC-T's admirable principal - Morgan Tsvangirai - the change that party proffered held clarity. At its root was democracy that is both sustainable and certified.

All political parties and candidates should have equal opportunity to put their agendas to the nation under not just the law as written, but through those laws as practised. A future that can be sustained rests on this very foundation. Yet the opportunity a free and fair election offers does not ensure every party seizes it.

In that regard, the new opposition leadership has surprised: they have campaigned across all corners of the country and reached out and into districts few might have expected them before. But their prospects seem wasted when they talk so much of the past, rather than promoting a cogent platform for the future. When they have presented their plans, they are replete with high-speed bullet trains, vast motorway networks, and villages transformed into cities overnight; all complete - they insist - in the next five years.

Of course, it is not my place to question such vaulting ambition - even when the identities of those who may address the practicalities, or provide the funding, are yet to be revealed. Zimbabweans have, however, already been informed that they are not from China: the opposition has announced they will eject Chinese engineers and investors from Zimbabwe once they assume office.

Whether this is "visionary," as the leader of the opposition declares, or, as others describe, "fantasy," it is certainly an original approach. Similarly, it is unique for a political leader, as the opposition candidate has repeatedly done, to claim he has been promised $15 billion from the Americans (which they manifestly did not, and have publicly denied ever committing).

To then contend he guided Rwanda's national ICT development by personally advising that country's head of state provokes incredulity compelling President Paul Kagame to state, on the record, the two have never even met.

My opponent is neither the first nor the last political figure to stretch his CV. This is a consequence of holding such high party office when still a relative political novice. That, at least, is plain for all to see. More importantly, it is neither right nor fair to the voters.

The election is about the next five years. The challenges facing Zimbabwe are neither difficult to know nor hard to see. How does this put food on the tables of our people? Or foster respect for minorities in our society? Or help Zimbabwe attract the foreign investment critical to our economic recovery? There are signs the opposition is aware of this, too.

Yet still, they present no cogent plans for addressing citizens' concerns. Instead, they organise rallies outside the Zimbabwe Election Commission premises declaring "No Reforms, No Elections".

Zimbabweans deserve the forthcoming free and fair election - even if the opposition appears intent on squandering that opportunity for themselves. My offer is real change that is delivered - because it can be - in the next five years. The alternative is unreal change - change that is not delivered, because it cannot be - not in the next five years or beyond.

This does not lead to a new Zimbabwe. It leads to a Zimbabwe that is not new. For when there is no change, nothing changes at all. Emmerson Mnangagwa is the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

This article was first published in The Washington Times on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - This article was first published in The Washington Times on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Toyota

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Urgently looking for 4 roomed house to rent

House to rent- bulawayo

Nkulumane 11 makini 300m2 commercial stand on sale

2006 isuzu elf

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

We ship from uk to zimbabwe for less!


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Arnold Dube elbowed out as Nketa MDC Alliance candidate

37 secs ago | 0 Views

'12 of Mnangagwa kids get billion dollar govt projects without going to tender'

1 min ago | 3 Views

'Gukurahundi wounds stalling progress'

1 min ago | 1 Views

Zanu-PF activist nabbed over PRC posters

7 mins ago | 9 Views

Chief Ndiweni challenges Charumbira reelection

8 mins ago | 29 Views

Top banker's son shot dead in robbery

9 mins ago | 67 Views

Gukurahundi commission zeroes in on Gukurahundi

10 mins ago | 18 Views

Govt blames fuel crisis on foreign currency shortages

10 mins ago | 16 Views

Undenge appeals sentence

11 mins ago | 10 Views

Chamisa's top 10 lies

12 mins ago | 42 Views

MDC Alliance seek donations to feed election agents

13 mins ago | 18 Views

Accept poll results, says Chiwenga

14 mins ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa in SA for BRICS Summit

15 mins ago | 30 Views

Zec urges political players to wind up campaigns

16 mins ago | 30 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa

17 mins ago | 94 Views

Iranian military commander warns Trump

19 mins ago | 62 Views

Chiwenga in Chikomba

19 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe's Per capita income up?

20 mins ago | 45 Views

Chivayo donates to charity

21 mins ago | 47 Views

Epoupa unveiled in Botswana

23 mins ago | 48 Views

Jailed for tearing Chamisa poster

23 mins ago | 97 Views

Court orders Zanu PF, Mukupe to reign in party supporters over disruption of MDC Alliance rallies

24 mins ago | 87 Views

Wife assists husband to rape

24 mins ago | 102 Views

Catholic Students optimistic of peaceful harmonized elections

26 mins ago | 18 Views

Go vote in peace

28 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabweans decide

29 mins ago | 65 Views

9 teeth out over someone's wife

32 mins ago | 231 Views

'I want my hubby back please'

32 mins ago | 230 Views

Don't be a disgrace to Africa

33 mins ago | 86 Views

Man takes lover's underwear to sangoma, threatens her with prolonged menstrual bleeding

33 mins ago | 64 Views

Man demands reburial 39 years later

33 mins ago | 167 Views

Late husband's goblins terrorise widow

34 mins ago | 86 Views

Panic after Grade 3s drink 'hot stuff' at school

34 mins ago | 85 Views

Prophet saves drunkard from G-String muthi

35 mins ago | 68 Views

MDC Alliance must realise they are not the only players - Mliswa

36 mins ago | 85 Views

Ballot Paper Sample: Presidential Election 2018

45 mins ago | 463 Views

For thine is the country, the power and the glory

49 mins ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe, yet another opportunity gone begging? Possibly?

52 mins ago | 141 Views

WATCH: Chamisa pledges to work with Dabengwa

55 mins ago | 379 Views

Hospital staff donate to dumped baby

2 hrs ago | 1014 Views

What I learnt from my deputy headmaster's tricky plan

10 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Mnangagwa visit Mbare residents who lost homes in fire

12 hrs ago | 2058 Views

US Congress Passes Zidera Amendment Bill To Call For Reforms Ahead Of Elections, Bill Awaits Trump's Signature

12 hrs ago | 2848 Views

Mwananga's type of freedom

12 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Its now or never do or die for our future

12 hrs ago | 1310 Views

Zimbabwe to get a life in ED

13 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Comedian in anti-Mnangagwa campaign

14 hrs ago | 4287 Views

Police flood CBD

14 hrs ago | 2592 Views

Kaseke acquitted

14 hrs ago | 1012 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days