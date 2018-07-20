Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

July 30 election a fake, waste of time

4 hrs ago | Views
When Moses was sent to approach Pharaoh to demand the freedom of the Israelites, Pharaoh was adamant. He would not let them go.

Every evidence was there that Egypt was not their land and that they were under heavy oppression.

It had to take up to 10 plagues to have Pharaoh concede to God's demand to have his people freed.

The final plague was so excruciatingly painful to Pharaoh and his advisers that he actually gave an order for the people of God to leave Egypt immediately.

He could have avoided this of course if he had consented to God's demand earlier.

Nine times, God gave him reprieve and he still changed his mind even after seeing that each subsequent plague was of a higher intensity than foregone one.

Even then, he had his whole army killed in pursuit of a powerful God who had humbled him in the sight of all his people.

He could not give up until all his army was destroyed. His power was rooted in his army.

Under Zanu-PF hegemony, Zimbabweans have faced many afflictions, all of them which could have been avoided if Zanu-PF system would loosen its grip on the people.

First, it was under former President Robert Mugabe, for 37 whole years, with encouragement and full support from his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Under the two, people living under the poverty datum line increased to above 70%, unemployment rose to 80%, infrastructure got worn out and the health delivery system deteriorated.

With Mugabe forcefully removed, Mnangagwa himself is the new face of the same old Zanu-PF oppression system.

Opposition parties and others should have read in between the lines when Mnangagwa says "economy over politics".

He is saying that politics do not come first before economy. In fact, he is relegating politics, meaning that we should concentrate on economy under his lead.

Mnangagwa is saying Zimbabweans must not choose a leader; he is the de facto leader.

No politics, but economy only, that's exactly what he is saying. Elections are just a waste of time, according to the current "President".

He portrays that he doesn't think that he should be mandated, he mandates himself, to run Zimbabwe's affairs, even if they are unwilling or even suffering under his self-imposition as their ruler.

Politics determine the economy. Politics ensure that people are afforded a chance to choose the best leaders to realise socio-economy success.

But Mnangagwa insists on the backdoor to the success of our political economy. Elections were being manipulated in the old dispensation the same way they are being manipulated in the old-new dispensation.

Imposed leaders are less accountable as far as running the economy is concerned.

But he knows also that he must have some face of democracy to be accepted. So he carries out below minimum conditions for democracy, a very sham election, an election presided over by an army and intelligence-staffed Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), whose arrogance mirrors Zanu-PF's and is derived from it.

What we are going to have in Zimbabwe on Monday is just a fake election. The elections are just a pretence to fool the electorate and many foolishly ambitious presidential candidates, who will still contest even if the electoral play field is 100% skewed.

Opposition should not participate in an election whose sole purpose is to give Mnangagwa a mandate.

There is no chance of winning for any other candidate because the Zanu-PF system closely controls and monitors Zec.

It will be foolhardy for any opposition party to contest for presidential position in the 30th of July elections. It's solely meant and predetermined for Mnangagwa.

But his days as President mean Zimbabwe's crisis has actually worsened. Nothing has improved, corruption has also increased.

Mnangagwa has nothing to show to woo voters, except his arm-twisting strategy by Zec to have him re-imposed.

But Zimbabwe's plagues won't stop; they will keep multiplying, until they get unbearable for him.

Zimbabwe plagues will stop when Zimbabweans have a leader chosen by the people willingly, and works in tandem with them, and acts according to their wish, on how that economy should be repowered. But the imposter is just power-hungry and shies away from free election.

It is totally absurd for any opposition party to contest and thereby be instrumental in giving Mnangagwa a chance to embezzle a mandate to misrule Zimbabwe again.

I repeat, no opposition leader will win the presidency under the current election settings heavily skewed in favour of Mnangagwa.

Instead, all parties should avoid the election and demand that conditions for free election prevail.

As for now, the only one election outcome will entrench Zimbabwe's captivity under Mnangagwa.

---------
Zanda Shumba writes in his personal capacity

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

We ship from uk to zimbabwe for less!

Toyota

Cowdry park 4 room house on a 7 room slab on 350m2

Looking for house to rent

1994 isuzu truck

2006 isuzu elf

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Urgently looking for 4 roomed house to rent


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Undertaker scares the hell out of would-be robbers

23 mins ago | 137 Views

Populist measures deepen fiscal crisis

45 mins ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe GDP growth to go up by 15% next year

45 mins ago | 78 Views

Mugabe's bitterness the X-factor

46 mins ago | 493 Views

It's a do-or-die for Mnangagwa

47 mins ago | 422 Views

Spotlight on poll observers

48 mins ago | 300 Views

Revealed: The electoral conspiracy and how YOU can stop it

48 mins ago | 208 Views

Boycott presidential poll, Chamisa!

49 mins ago | 432 Views

Gukurahundi skeletons tumble out of the closet

52 mins ago | 175 Views

Jonathan Moyo mocks Foreign Affairs minister over fake freedoms proclamation

1 hr ago | 475 Views

'No shut down of fuel stations,' says Khaya Moyo

1 hr ago | 234 Views

Mnangagwa to win elections by 73% - Survey

1 hr ago | 571 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Chitungwiza

1 hr ago | 282 Views

Election time; Is there hope for the security guard after the elections?

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zanu PF activist blast USA over its stance ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 664 Views

Can Zimbabwean exiles finally return home?

2 hrs ago | 734 Views

Mugabe 'had no vision', claims Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 948 Views

Time to reflect and decide!

3 hrs ago | 717 Views

Mujuru tells candidates to fund their campaigns

4 hrs ago | 795 Views

Chamisa ropes in anti-rigging experts

4 hrs ago | 4491 Views

Chimene's son-in-law wanted by police

4 hrs ago | 998 Views

Mnangagwa praises Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 2274 Views

ZACC goes after businessman married to Mugabe's niece

4 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Facelift and toll road for Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 685 Views

What happened to Mugabe's land reforms?

4 hrs ago | 459 Views

Zimbabwe must be the winner

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Binga man jailed 30 years for raping disabled daughter

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

Chamisa concludes power transfer deal with key state institutions

4 hrs ago | 3045 Views

Madinda upbeat ahead of Dembare clash

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

'Zanu-PF killed Tsvangirai'

4 hrs ago | 1659 Views

Skyz Metro sues NUST over advertising debt

4 hrs ago | 224 Views

'DRC envoy to Zimbabwe out of order'

4 hrs ago | 909 Views

Kombi driver spared jail for obstructing Mnangagwa motorcade

4 hrs ago | 713 Views

Man axes grandpa to death over education advice

4 hrs ago | 438 Views

Arnold Dube elbowed out as Nketa MDC Alliance candidate

4 hrs ago | 406 Views

'12 of Mnangagwa kids get billion dollar govt projects without going to tender'

4 hrs ago | 3010 Views

'Gukurahundi wounds stalling progress'

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zanu-PF activist nabbed over PRC posters

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Chief Ndiweni challenges Charumbira reelection

5 hrs ago | 710 Views

Top banker's son shot dead in robbery

5 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Gukurahundi commission zeroes in on Gukurahundi

5 hrs ago | 263 Views

Govt blames fuel crisis on foreign currency shortages

5 hrs ago | 297 Views

Undenge appeals sentence

5 hrs ago | 248 Views

Chamisa's top 10 lies

5 hrs ago | 1036 Views

MDC Alliance seek donations to feed election agents

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

Accept poll results, says Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 416 Views

Mnangagwa in SA for BRICS Summit

5 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zec urges political players to wind up campaigns

5 hrs ago | 312 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 878 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days