Time to reflect and decide!

Fellow Zimbabweans the time to reflect and map out our future has arrived. This is the golden opportunity we have been waiting for. It is not time for vengefulness or witch-hunting, but all voters have a crucial decision to make.

I urge all Zimbabweans to forgive for whatever has happened to them in the past but we also all must be equally ruthless mapping forward a prosperous and progressive Zimbabwean society where everyone has opportunities to prosper.

This is the time to take stock of our government before casting your vote. Let us look back and see if our government has fared well in the past particularly on decision making and social services. Why do we have bond notes and long queues at the banks? Is Mr Chinamasa or Mr Mangudya capable in managing the Zimbabwean economy and cash crisis? Why do we constantly have fatal road accidents killing our relatives and loved ones? The state of roads, hospitals, schools, clinics is deplorable.

Most graduates from colleges and universities are jobless and virtually all industries and factories have closed. Worse still all this is from the same Zanu PF party which unleashed Murambatsvina, Operation Mavhotera Papi and Gukurahundi. It is still the same shameless corrupt and ignorant ministers siphoning millions of dollars out of our country, buying mansions, sending tuition for their numerous children, paying foreign medical fees and cruising on luxurious vacations.

This is not a time for revenge, vindictiveness or hidden emotions but let us be calmly ruthless and send a reverberating message across Africa.

Frazer Muzondo
ROHR ZIM/ MDC UK

Source - Frazer Muzondo
Most Popular In 7 Days