Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Revealed: The electoral conspiracy and how YOU can stop it

43 mins ago | Views
In recent weeks there has been lots of talk of conspiracies affecting our upcoming election. And while I am far from a believer in conspiracy theories, there is one conspiracy going on that is unmissable. It is a conspiracy of lies, of deceit and of fake news. It is a conspiracy of interests – politicians, media and powerful foreigners - who are determined to get their way no matter the costs. And it is a conspiracy that if allowed to succeed, has the potential to ruin our new Zimbabwe.

But surprisingly, it is a conspiracy you won't have heard about. Because that is the way the plotters want it to be.

The plan is straightforward enough. To discredit ED, the new dispensation and the elections enough, so that global powers have no choice but to intercede in the election, ignoring the will of the people.

To illustrate this conspiracy, let's just take three examples from the past week. There are of course, dozens more we could have chosen.

First was Nelson Chamisa's claim that Morgan Tsvangirai did not die of cancer, but rather was murdered by the state. Ignoring any semblance of facts or truth, Chamisa has concocted a story that is not only outrageously insensitive to Tsvangirai's family, but also is patently untrue. The entire nation, who witnessed Tsvangirai's sad decline over time, can attest to the fact that this was a gradual decline caused by illness.

But facts are irrelevant to Chamisa, only power. If inventing a disgusting lie about his predecessor (and supposedly mentor) will help bring him closer to power, then that is what he will do.

Second was the outlandish headline in NewsDay on Wednesday, which read "We'll arrest Chamisa: ED". A pretty shocking title I am sure you would agree.

The problem is that not only did ED not say that, but he didn't even say anything close to that.

What ED actually said was, "We signed a pledge for peace ahead of elections. All 55 parties taking part in the elections signed, but to my surprise, some little boy and a small party turns around to say he wants to shut down Harare. I heard that he changed his heart and said he wanted peace and if he does that, we welcome him. He is our son, we allow him to traverse throughout the country asking for your vote, but if he chooses chaos, law and order will prevail."

A pretty reasonable statement and one we can all sympathise with. But reasonable doesn't suit the conspirators' needs. They need ED to be unreasonable. To have murdered Tsvangirai. And to arrest Chamisa. Only then will the world take action. And if they need to tell the most hideous lies to make this happen, then so be it.

But worse was still to come. On Thursday night, rumours began to emerge from the MDC's backers in the US that a plane was arriving in with millions of fake ballot papers. Some said it was coming from Russia, others from Georgia, but they were sure it was coming. They shouted, they tweeted, they got the attention of the observers.

But the problem is there was no plane. Or rather, there were two planes. But on closer inspection one has been in grounded in Kyrgyzstan for the past two weeks and has never been anywhere near Zimbabwe, while the other one turned out to be heading for Johannesburg for the BRICS Summit. So there was no plane and no fake ballot papers.

Did they apologise or accept their mistake? Of course not. They had done their damage, they had achieved their goals. By the time the whole thing was discovered to be a big lie, it was already too late!

Unfortunately, despite the ridiculous nature of this conspiracy, it may well work. Under pressure from the conspirators and MDC paymasters, the US Congress has announced it will extend sanctions on Zimbabwe in order to pressure us into voting the way they want - for the MDC.

But irrespective of their power, the people's power is bigger. We can defeat their conspiracy by rejecting their will and voting for ED. This is the only way to assert our autonomy and to say no to their lies.

On July 30th the conspirators want Chamisa in power. Only we can stop them.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Mike Tawanda
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Looking for house to rent

Cowdry park 4 room house on a 7 room slab on 350m2

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

2003 nissan vanette

Electric fence supply & installation

House to rent- bulawayo

Stands


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Undertaker scares the hell out of would-be robbers

18 mins ago | 91 Views

Populist measures deepen fiscal crisis

40 mins ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe GDP growth to go up by 15% next year

40 mins ago | 66 Views

Mugabe's bitterness the X-factor

41 mins ago | 420 Views

It's a do-or-die for Mnangagwa

42 mins ago | 363 Views

Spotlight on poll observers

43 mins ago | 260 Views

Boycott presidential poll, Chamisa!

44 mins ago | 390 Views

Gukurahundi skeletons tumble out of the closet

47 mins ago | 157 Views

Jonathan Moyo mocks Foreign Affairs minister over fake freedoms proclamation

55 mins ago | 433 Views

'No shut down of fuel stations,' says Khaya Moyo

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Mnangagwa to win elections by 73% - Survey

1 hr ago | 535 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Chitungwiza

1 hr ago | 270 Views

Election time; Is there hope for the security guard after the elections?

1 hr ago | 284 Views

Zanu PF activist blast USA over its stance ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 651 Views

Can Zimbabwean exiles finally return home?

2 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mugabe 'had no vision', claims Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 934 Views

Time to reflect and decide!

3 hrs ago | 713 Views

Mujuru tells candidates to fund their campaigns

4 hrs ago | 792 Views

Chamisa ropes in anti-rigging experts

4 hrs ago | 4435 Views

Chimene's son-in-law wanted by police

4 hrs ago | 989 Views

Mnangagwa praises Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 2250 Views

ZACC goes after businessman married to Mugabe's niece

4 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Facelift and toll road for Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 681 Views

What happened to Mugabe's land reforms?

4 hrs ago | 457 Views

Zimbabwe must be the winner

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

July 30 election a fake, waste of time

4 hrs ago | 704 Views

Binga man jailed 30 years for raping disabled daughter

4 hrs ago | 398 Views

Chamisa concludes power transfer deal with key state institutions

4 hrs ago | 3021 Views

Madinda upbeat ahead of Dembare clash

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

'Zanu-PF killed Tsvangirai'

4 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Skyz Metro sues NUST over advertising debt

4 hrs ago | 224 Views

'DRC envoy to Zimbabwe out of order'

4 hrs ago | 905 Views

Kombi driver spared jail for obstructing Mnangagwa motorcade

4 hrs ago | 707 Views

Man axes grandpa to death over education advice

4 hrs ago | 437 Views

Arnold Dube elbowed out as Nketa MDC Alliance candidate

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

'12 of Mnangagwa kids get billion dollar govt projects without going to tender'

4 hrs ago | 2964 Views

'Gukurahundi wounds stalling progress'

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zanu-PF activist nabbed over PRC posters

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Chief Ndiweni challenges Charumbira reelection

5 hrs ago | 702 Views

Top banker's son shot dead in robbery

5 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Gukurahundi commission zeroes in on Gukurahundi

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

Govt blames fuel crisis on foreign currency shortages

5 hrs ago | 293 Views

Undenge appeals sentence

5 hrs ago | 247 Views

Chamisa's top 10 lies

5 hrs ago | 1011 Views

MDC Alliance seek donations to feed election agents

5 hrs ago | 234 Views

Accept poll results, says Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mnangagwa in SA for BRICS Summit

5 hrs ago | 336 Views

Zec urges political players to wind up campaigns

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 850 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days