Broke MDC begging just to feed election agents vs big-spender Zanu PF - KO before the voting started

BY:SOURCE:"Zimbabweans we need your help to finish the struggle. We still need your hand in feeding our polling agents. Donate $5 and adopt one election agent. We have a total of 45 000 elections agents throughout the country." Twittered MDC-T deputy treasury general Mr Chalton Hwende.And MDC is competing against Zanu PF, the party that has so much money it has bought each and every one of its 210 MP candidates, 89 Senator candidates, each provincial chairperson of the party's Youth, Women and main wings in all 10 provinces plus a whole army of other party officials other key individuals brand new motor vehicles. The party is spending millions of dollars more on a multitude of its vote-rigging schemes including millions paid to NIKUV, the Israeli vote rigging specialists, many PR companies chaining out articles praising ED as the greatest leader the world has ever seen, etc.Zanu PF is so loaded, it the 2013 elections, the party gave each party MP and Senate candidate $10 000 spending money plus all the campaign materials. The party, not the candidate, paid all the Zanu PF election agents generous allowances.If every dollars in cash and kind Zanu PF has spent on keeping the party in power at all cost in the last five years was added up is will be over $ 4 billion, ease! The MDC and all the other opposition parties, all 130 of them, would count themselves very rich if they have spent $4 million in the same period!Zanu PF is out spending all its competitors $4 billion to $4 million or 1 000 to 1!The disparity in political party funding alone is so vast it is impossible to see how these elections can ever be judge fair! What has turned this political party funding business from a hard to swallow hot potato to one deadly to swallow because it is laced with deadly poison is where Zanu PF is getting most of its billions of dollars.It is no secret that Zanu PF is getting billions of dollars to bankroll its vote-ring and vote-buying party activities from state coffers and the wholesale looting going on in Marange and Chiadzwa diamond fields. Most of the country's basic services such as supply of clean running water, education and health care have all but collapsed because of decades of poor funding. Most provincial hospitals do not have a reliable ambulance service (the situation is a lot worse in their satellite hospitals and clinics), for example.So, this Zanu PF government has no money to buy just one ambulance to meet the needs of 1.5 million people in each province but has cash to buy a comparable vehicle for each of the 28 Zanu PF MP and Senate candidates, 28 chiefs and 10 Zanu PF leaders. Zanu PF is robbing the ordinary people blind to finance it vote rigging activities so it can stay in power and continue robbing the nation blind. I cannot think of anything more nauseating than that!The MDC dragged the nation into these flawed elections, with no reforms in place, on the promise that the party "has stringent measures to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections," as Nelson Chamisa has often claimed. As we can see none of the stringent measures have done anything to stop Zanu PF robbing the nation blind! How can this be a fair contest when one candidate is out spending the competition 1 000 to 1?Zanu PF is robbing the people of Zimbabwe blind to pay for its devilish schemes to deny the people the vote so it can continue robbing them blind!Enough is enough! We must stop this madness of holding utterly meaningless elections!These elections should not have taken place without first implementing the democratic reforms designed to stop Zanu PF looting the nation's resources and using the ill-gotten proceeds to rig elections.Whilst there is nothing anyone can do to stop these 30 July 2018 elections going ahead, it is too late for that. What we can do make sure it is clear that we do not approve of these elections, never did, and we want the whole charade declared null and void.We want the nation to revisit the raft of democratic reforms agreed on the onset of the 2008 GNU and make sure that, this time, all the reforms are implemented.Do not both trying to vote on Monday because Zanu PF has already won these elections given all the electoral advantages Zanu PF; the many vote rigging opportunity because there is no verified voters' roll, the disproportionate funding, etc. Zanu PF has won these elections long before the first ballot was cast.By participating in Monday voting people will not change the predetermined Zanu PF landslide victory, they will give the process credibility. They will be thanking Zanu PF for robbing them blind and denying them the vote!