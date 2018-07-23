Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Broke MDC begging just to feed election agents vs big-spender Zanu PF - KO before the voting started

2 hrs ago | Views


BY:

SOURCE:

"Zimbabweans we need your help to finish the struggle. We still need your hand in feeding our polling agents. Donate $5 and adopt one election agent. We have a total of 45 000 elections agents throughout the country." Twittered MDC-T deputy treasury general Mr Chalton Hwende.

And MDC is competing against Zanu PF, the party that has so much money it has bought each and every one of its 210 MP candidates, 89 Senator candidates, each provincial chairperson of the party's Youth, Women and main wings in all 10 provinces plus a whole army of other party officials other key individuals brand new motor vehicles. The party is spending millions of dollars more on a multitude of its vote-rigging schemes including millions paid to NIKUV, the Israeli vote rigging specialists, many PR companies chaining out articles praising ED as the greatest leader the world has ever seen, etc.

Zanu PF is so loaded, it the 2013 elections, the party gave each party MP and Senate candidate $10 000 spending money plus all the campaign materials. The party, not the candidate, paid all the Zanu PF election agents generous allowances.

If every dollars in cash and kind Zanu PF has spent on keeping the party in power at all cost in the last five years was added up is will be over $ 4 billion, ease! The MDC and all the other opposition parties, all 130 of them, would count themselves very rich if they have spent $4 million in the same period!

Zanu PF is out spending all its competitors $4 billion to $4 million or 1 000 to 1!

The disparity in political party funding alone is so vast it is impossible to see how these elections can ever be judge fair! What has turned this political party funding business from a hard to swallow hot potato to one deadly to swallow because it is laced with deadly poison is where Zanu PF is getting most of its billions of dollars.

It is no secret that Zanu PF is getting billions of dollars to bankroll its vote-ring and vote-buying party activities from state coffers and the wholesale looting going on in Marange and Chiadzwa diamond fields. Most of the country's basic services such as supply of clean running water, education and health care have all but collapsed because of decades of poor funding. Most provincial hospitals do not have a reliable ambulance service (the situation is a lot worse in their satellite hospitals and clinics), for example.

So, this Zanu PF government has no money to buy just one ambulance to meet the needs of 1.5 million people in each province but has cash to buy a comparable vehicle for each of the 28 Zanu PF MP and Senate candidates, 28 chiefs and 10 Zanu PF leaders. Zanu PF is robbing the ordinary people blind to finance it vote rigging activities so it can stay in power and continue robbing the nation blind. I cannot think of anything more nauseating than that!

The MDC dragged the nation into these flawed elections, with no reforms in place, on the promise that the party "has stringent measures to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections," as Nelson Chamisa has often claimed. As we can see none of the stringent measures have done anything to stop Zanu PF robbing the nation blind! How can this be a fair contest when one candidate is out spending the competition 1 000 to 1?

Zanu PF is robbing the people of Zimbabwe blind to pay for its devilish schemes to deny the people the vote so it can continue robbing them blind!

Enough is enough! We must stop this madness of holding utterly meaningless elections!

These elections should not have taken place without first implementing the democratic reforms designed to stop Zanu PF looting the nation's resources and using the ill-gotten proceeds to rig elections.

Whilst there is nothing anyone can do to stop these 30 July 2018 elections going ahead, it is too late for that. What we can do make sure it is clear that we do not approve of these elections, never did, and we want the whole charade declared null and void.

We want the nation to revisit the raft of democratic reforms agreed on the onset of the 2008 GNU and make sure that, this time, all the reforms are implemented.

Do not both trying to vote on Monday because Zanu PF has already won these elections given all the electoral advantages Zanu PF; the many vote rigging opportunity because there is no verified voters' roll, the disproportionate funding, etc. Zanu PF has won these elections long before the first ballot was cast.

By participating in Monday voting people will not change the predetermined Zanu PF landslide victory, they will give the process credibility. They will be thanking Zanu PF for robbing them blind and denying them the vote!


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Looking for house to rent low density

Urgently looking for 4 roomed house to rent

2003 nissan vanette

Electric fence supply & installation

Cowdry park 4 room house on a 7 room slab on 350m2

1994 isuzu truck

4 room house pumula south


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Wife sleeps with her father

11 mins ago | 49 Views

Sex starved woman assaulted

11 mins ago | 48 Views

WATCH: Chamisa threatens to arrest Mnangagwa's supporters after winning election

1 hr ago | 1164 Views

What an opportunity missed by Emmerson Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1282 Views

A message to the undecided voter

2 hrs ago | 575 Views

Mugabe's Board of Censors in limbo

2 hrs ago | 504 Views

Chamisa, the people and military factor

3 hrs ago | 782 Views

Jonathan Moyo's Chamisa Moment

3 hrs ago | 2392 Views

Restoration of a bloody legacy

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Zimbabwe cash crisis solution

3 hrs ago | 776 Views

Another GNU in the making?

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

Chamisa wary of rigging plans

3 hrs ago | 771 Views

US to intensify sanctions on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 847 Views

Post-election Zimbabwe under Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Chamisa has a transitional plan

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Chamisa lose case against Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 839 Views

Chombo, Chipanga regalia trial deferred

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Coming home to vote victory is certain

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Disruption of refuse collection on election day in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 671 Views

Mnangagwa mocks Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 2452 Views

'Spooks' in Chamisa anti-rigging experts

5 hrs ago | 2301 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping saves Zvorwadza

5 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Mugabe ally's home raided by gun-toting men

5 hrs ago | 1803 Views

Mnangagwa makes witchcraft promise, says Jonathan Moyo

5 hrs ago | 1541 Views

MRP holds rally in Nkayi

5 hrs ago | 817 Views

WATCH: Undertaker scares the hell out of would-be robbers

7 hrs ago | 2359 Views

Populist measures deepen fiscal crisis

7 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zimbabwe GDP growth to go up by 15% next year

7 hrs ago | 473 Views

Mugabe's bitterness the X-factor

7 hrs ago | 2865 Views

It's a do-or-die for Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 4263 Views

Spotlight on poll observers

7 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Revealed: The electoral conspiracy and how YOU can stop it

7 hrs ago | 909 Views

Boycott presidential poll, Chamisa!

7 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Gukurahundi skeletons tumble out of the closet

7 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Jonathan Moyo mocks Foreign Affairs minister over fake freedoms proclamation

7 hrs ago | 1695 Views

'No shut down of fuel stations,' says Khaya Moyo

7 hrs ago | 491 Views

Mnangagwa to win elections by 73% - Survey

7 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Chitungwiza

7 hrs ago | 649 Views

Election time; Is there hope for the security guard after the elections?

8 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zanu PF activist blast USA over its stance ahead of elections

8 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Can Zimbabwean exiles finally return home?

8 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Mugabe 'had no vision', claims Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Time to reflect and decide!

10 hrs ago | 913 Views

Mujuru tells candidates to fund their campaigns

10 hrs ago | 926 Views

Chamisa ropes in anti-rigging experts

10 hrs ago | 6724 Views

Chimene's son-in-law wanted by police

10 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Mnangagwa praises Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 3089 Views

ZACC goes after businessman married to Mugabe's niece

10 hrs ago | 1952 Views

Facelift and toll road for Beitbridge border post

10 hrs ago | 912 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days