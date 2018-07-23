Opinion / Columnist
A letter to my son (part 4)
My beloved son, l received your e-mail of which you were telling me about your frustrations & life's disapointments. In your e-mail you stated that everyone around you seems to be succeding whilst your life is not making any progress. You stated that almost all your former school classmates, fellow brethren , friends & neighbours are happily married, having good jobs, wealth, they are excelling in ministry & in everything but alas, for you everything is at a standstill. You have prayed, fasted, tried to please God, waited upon the Lord but nothing has changed.
Now you are telling me that you are tempted to use short-cuts like most people to get what you want. Thats nonsense! Dont love short-cuts, they will cut you short! The only reward of every short-cut, is a long & deep bleeding cut! You see, in Asia there is a popular tree called a Bamboo. For the first 4 years you can water, cultivate & fertilise it but it wont grow in height. But after 4 years of almost no growth at all , then on the fifth year without any growth, this tree will just one day suddenly shoot up within 3months and be more than 700cm tall! Dont worry that your answers are delaying my son, you are like a Bamboo tree.
For a very longtime God will take His time to develop very long, thick, strong roots in your life, so as to create in you a very solid foundation {patience, endurance, character} essential to sustain your forthcoming sudden greatness! My son seek God's PRESENCE not God's PRESENTS.
Remember, the higher the PRIZE, the higher the PRICE! In CHRIST there is no CRISIS! It's not over until God says it's over. And God won't say its over until you have crossed over! Pass my greetings to your grandmother!
