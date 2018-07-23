Latest News Editor's Choice


Only a Zimbabwean currently living in the Diaspora will dislodge ZANU PF

1 hr ago
The amount of vile being spewed by the MDC Alliance coalition is sickening to the stomach. Nelson Chamisa is a big liar and will not be my President. His message of hope is contaminated with lies, inflammatory language and gossip.

The youth of Zimbabwe have also disappointed me. They have dismally failed on their individual responsibilities as future and guardians of the country and are cheer leading a hopeless and disorganized malcontent with zero chance to be President and zero chance of uplifting them from their sorry situation.

With such crop of leaders and a sorry youth, I cannot be more thankful to God for his intervention in Zimbabwe and letting millions of people leave to live in the Diaspora. I am convinced now that this was God's plan all along and in these Diasporas, lies the hope for Zimbabwe. A new Zimbabwe leader, living in the Diaspora, will emerge in the future to take the country forward like in Liberia.

The crop of leaders and the emotive young generation in Zimbabwe today is pathetic. Zvinotonyadzisa.  

The people of Venezuela exhibited same emotive characteristics during the 2017 elections and suffered a devastating loss to former Chavez's deputy who everyone had counted out as not electable. The similarities of what happened in Venezuela and what is going on in Zimbabwe are frightening.

I will be the first one to admit that ZANU PF is unpopular today but I cannot vote in all conscience for someone who lies in my face that they have an agreement with unnamed State Institutions for a free transfer of power. I can't vote in all conscience for a liar who tells me my village will be turned into a city. Mugabe told me the similar lies before--he said Puma trucks will carry my manure to my fields; that tractors will be tilling everyone's field; that all young men will be send to Germany to be trained as pilots; that all cars will be shared socialist style--no ownership, just leave the cars in your car for the next driver. The same garbage Mugabe spewed prior to 1980 is the same garbage Chamisa is spewing today. Do I need to say more? NO!


Source - Sam Wezhira
