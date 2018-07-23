Chamisa lets ED rig vote but will stop ED win elections with 'mountain moving legal team'

Opinion / Columnist

In his desperation effort to win political office the MDC Alliance presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa, has promised the people of Zimbabwe bullet trains travelling at 400 km/hour, running on NRZ's dilapidated network. The fastest commercial train is the Shanghai Maglev with a top speed of 427 km/hour. He has also promised spaghetti junctions and airport galore at growth points to rival the 50 km Mugabe High Way to the tyrant's Vimba rural home. I travelled down that High Way soon after it was completed and all the traffic I came across was a scot-cart!Once Chamisa had hit the grove, he was getting carried away. He was promising Zimbabwe would host the next Football World Cup and Olympic Games! It has taken years to bring him down to earth and focus.It has taken months of constantly hammering it in to get Chamisa to accept the political reality that primary reason MDC had so far failed to gain political power was because Zanu PF rigged the elections. With Zanu PF's checked record of gross mismanagement and rampant corruption the people of Zimbabwe would elect anyone just to rid themselves of Zanu PF. The real challenge for MDC was not so much about selling Chamisa's fantasia world but stopping Zanu PF rigging the elections.The best option was to demand that Zanu PF must implement the raft of democratic reforms designed to take away the regime's carte blanche dictatorial powers to rig the vote. The reforms were agreed at the onset of the 2008 GNU and it was MDC's primary responsibility to get the reforms implemented. MDC leaders, Nelson Chamisa was one of the MDC ministers in the GNU, failed to get even one reform implemented. One would have thought MDC leaders had learned the lesson of that folly following the rigged July 2013 elections and would all be demanding the implementation of the reforms.Instead of demanding reforms before 2018 elections, Chamisa insisted the elections will go ahead as "MDC had stringent measures to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections!"As the 2018 election date approached it has become increasing clear that MDC's "stringent measures to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections" were just hot air! Now with just 3 days before voting day we hear Chamisa has appointed a crack team to stop Zanu PF stealing the votes."We have put together all necessary legal strategies and instruments to ensure that your vote counts and is secured," announced Harare Lawyer said Thabani Mpofu, who is heading Chamisa's team of experts."I would have you know, fellow Zimbabweans that your votes, as sharp instruments, will reduce the swindling power of evil chaff and with your assistance they cannot be negated by any rigging mechanism, however, pernicious. Go vote, your vote shall count."Mpofu was reported confident "that the MDC Alliance leader would triumph even amid protests that the electoral playing field remains tilted in favour of Zanu-PF."In other words, going into Monday 30 July 2018 voting day, MDC acknowledges that Zanu PF is set to rig the elections. MDC's strategy is that Zanu PF will rig the vote and, somehow, lose the elections! I would rather bet on Chamisa's fantasia bullet train zapping at 400km/hour from Bulawayo to Harare on NRZ's dilapidated railway and getting there in one piece than on ED rigging the vote and losing the elections.For President Mnangagwa, VP Chiwenga and all the other Zanu PF junta members there is a lot more at stake in these elections than just their love of absolute power and all the influence and wealth that comes with it. Their necks are on the line! The junta knows that this vote is ipso facto a referendum on whether the nation approved last November's military coup!Robert Mugabe and his G40 faction member has made no secret of their support of MDC. If MDC was to win on Monday, G40 will be boasting to no end of the critical role they played in securing that victory. Like Herodias' daughter, Salome, G40 faction will feel it has performed its seductive dance and for its reward it wants the crocodile's head in a silver platter!President Mnangagwa and his junta friends risked life and limb to stage the military coup to topple Mugabe. They had no qualms about rigging these elections, after all this is not something new as they are the ones who masterminded and executed all the vote rigging and the politically motivated murders to keep Zanu PF and Mugabe in power all these years.To run the risk of blatantly rigging the vote and then still go on to lose the elections is simply unthinkable. ED and the junta will never make such a mind numbing blunder. Never!"The necessary assurances from the security apparatus are at hand as they exist as a matter of law. Power will be relinquished. Power will be taken, even though mountains be moved, albeit, this shall be a peaceful and tranquil process," said the captain of Chamisa's mountain moving legal team, Mpofu.Mpofu would not say what the crack team will do just as Chamisa never said what the stringent measures were. Top draw secrets! Usually that means no one has a clue what to do next!Out goes Chamisa's "stringent measures to stop Zanu PF rigging the vote"; they completely failed to stop the vote rigging. In comes Chamisa's mountain moving legal team whose task is not to stop Zanu PF rigging the vote, it is water under the bridge, the team must stop ED winning the elections.These elections should have never gone ahead without first implementing the reforms!The only way out of this mess is to completely ignore MDC. We must demand that these flawed and illegal elections must be declared null and void, demand the implementation of democratic reforms agreed at the onset of the 2008 GNU followed by the holding of free, fair and credible elections. We must now end this charade of rigged elections which is the root cause of the nation's economic and political mess!