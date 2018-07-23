Caution! - Zimbabwe is at a critical moment

Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe is at a critical moment. I want to warn politicians, ZEC, churches, courts, lawyers, and the military to respect the will of the people. The voice of the people is the voice of God. Politicians, I want to say to you don't force yourself to the people.These people belong to God. If they speak, then it implies God has spoken. ZEC, may you please give your ear to the voice of reasoning. Stop fighting God's will.If it is true that a constituency has 2265 voters whose addresses are unknown. Aren't you ashamed of this. I'm talking of Majome's constituency.If it is true that a jet from Russia landed nicodemusly during the middle of the night and did not go through usual customs checking it then proves that opposition complains are genuine. ZEC, you are like a people who try to stop a very forceful hurricane.No one has fought against God and won. No weapon formed against the will of God will ever prosper. God will definitely punish you. Think about it.To you judges and the military I want to say God's word is final. Get out of the way. Remember pharaoh tried it and failed.