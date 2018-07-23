With Grace and Nelson on the Same Side: We must all get behind ED

Opinion / Columnist

This is a momentous juncture in our history. No less important than last November. No less important than even our liberation struggle. For what is a struggle for freedom if we are just to throw away the next stage with a lurch backwards?Unfortunately, this is exactly what Nelson Chamisa has done to the MDC party. Instead of looking forward, being positive, giving direction to the people of Zimbabwe, Chamisa has done exactly the opposite.I for one cannot forgive him.My family lost everything under Mugabe. We were supposed to be rid of him. We were supposed to be in a new dispensation. And now with the NPF and the MDC linking arms, and Grace Mugabe receiving the coveted VP position, this dream is in danger of being extinguished. The burning fire of hope and happiness cannot however be put out by political cynicism. We have worked too hard, we have suffered for too long.Grace Mugabe and her husband drove this country into the dirt. Into the gutter. ED has taken us out. No matter what you think of his history, his present is encouraging, and his future (at least in the short term) is truly inspiring.I judge a man on his actions. Unlike ED, Nelson Chamisa could not stand up to the evils of the Mugabes. By putting money before his values, he has let us all down. The famous Zuva case he argued for in court, which is being pushed vehemently by the ZANU faithful, is an example of this. Instead of doing the right thing and supporting the workers, Nelson unfortunately chose to represent big business. The results are still being felt to this very day. 30,000 Zimbabweans lost their jobs. Over 100,000 Zimbabweans and their families lost their livelihoods.So I want to encourage all of you reading this to do the right thing. Vote for a man who knows how to do the right thing. Vote for the man who got rid of Grace Mugabe, not the guy letting her back in.