Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

How Dr. Nkosana Moyo will become the next president of Zimbabwe

47 mins ago | Views
Whilst many are locked in the belief that the Zimbabwean Presidential Election is a two-horse race between Nelson Chamisa of the MDC Alliance and ED Mnangagwa of Zanu PF, Zimbabweans in general may be in for a shock when in reality, Dr. Nkosana Moyo emerges the next President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

This is how this is likely to happen: whilst MDC Alliance and Zanu PF tout crowds at their rallies as evidence that they are going to win the election and particularly the Presidency, there is actually a Silent Majority of Zimbabweans that never attend political rallies.

This Silent Majority tends to be also not persuaded by the populist (and unfortunately lie-filled and unconvincing) messages of Advocate Nelson Chamisa, not to mention the already well-known historic failures of Zanu PF, of which ED Mnangagwa has been a part for a least 50 Years.

It is this Silent Majority that may be the deciding vote. This Silent Majority's impact may not necessarily parachute Dr. Nkosana Moyo in the first round of elections on 30 July 2018.

Instead, they likely will force the election to go to a second round by ensuring that in the first round none of the Presidential Candidates emerges with the golden 50%+1 vote.

And contrary to the two-horse race theory of vociferous rally goers of MDC Alliance and Zanu PF, Dr. Nkosana Moyo may indeed emerge No. 2 in the first round of Election on 30 July, forcing a second round for the Presidential Election.

It is at this stage when he will emerge the undisputed winner. Being a clear headed moderate that he is, whether he will be No. 2 to Advocate Chamisa or ED Mnangagwa, in the second round he will emerge No. 1.

With their distrust of anything MDC-related, Zanu supporters, finding their candidate out in the first round (if ED is not No. 1 in the first round), they will have not much of an option but to give their vote to Dr. Nkosana Moyo, flooring all presidential aspirations held by Adv. Chamisa at this time.

If on the other hand ED comes first and Dr. Nkosana Moyo is parachuted to No. 2 by the Silent Majority,  MDC Alliance and all other voters will have no option but to vote for Dr. Nkosana Moyo against ED Mnangagwa.

So, whether Adv. Nelson Chamisa or ED Mnangagwa becomes No. 1; the task for the Silent Majority who are for the #ThinkingVote and aren't moved by crowds and mobocracy, is to *ensure that Dr. Nkosana Moyo comes either No. 1 or No. 2 in the first round of election on 30 July.

This way we will ensure that he emerges the next President of the Republic of Zimbabwe in the second round of Presidential Election.

Ndzimu-unami Emmanuel Moyo

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Ndzimu-unami Emmanuel Moyo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Dresses on sale

2003 nissan vanette

House to rent

Full desktop on sale

Suits on sale

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

For sale are sneakers and timberland


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MRP launches a Mthwakazi Parliament

8 mins ago | 21 Views

Voter's roll freely available at Nando's - Ad goes viral

13 mins ago | 82 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa goes to Mbare

18 mins ago | 89 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF chisa mpama!

21 mins ago | 156 Views

WATCH: Woman twerking at Mnangagwa rally

25 mins ago | 286 Views

Malema urges Zimbabwean political parties to accept the results

28 mins ago | 756 Views

MRP president's speech at the occasion of the launch of the union of Mthwakazi Parliament

49 mins ago | 186 Views

PHOTOS: The crowd that attended Temba Mliswa rally in Norton today

52 mins ago | 1102 Views

Zimbabwe holds final rallies before historic election

1 hr ago | 612 Views

Mnangagwa's chance of legitimacy

2 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chamisa working closely with Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 1212 Views

With Grace and Nelson on the Same Side: We must all get behind ED

3 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Nelson, these sanctions are on you!

3 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Caution! - Zimbabwe is at a critical moment

3 hrs ago | 698 Views

The legacy of Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 1496 Views

MRP takes Spanish Journalist to Bhalagwe

7 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Brutish and Ferocious 'Crocodile' your time is up to vacate Munhumutapa Building

7 hrs ago | 1462 Views

A message to our community

7 hrs ago | 529 Views

When Chamisa lost me

7 hrs ago | 3448 Views

NetOne CEO bets on Chamisa win - report

8 hrs ago | 6587 Views

Josh Mhambi makes promises to Bulawayo Central constituency if elected MP

8 hrs ago | 667 Views

'Stop hiring Omalayitsha to take your kids to SA'

8 hrs ago | 1047 Views

NetOne CEO fires 'entire' Exco under unclear circumstances

8 hrs ago | 1588 Views

'Vote for me,' Moyo urges Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 628 Views

#MeetYourPotentialLeader kicks off

8 hrs ago | 251 Views

Chipinge candidates entice voters

8 hrs ago | 451 Views

Its amazing that political parties go into election knowing ZEC's irregularities

8 hrs ago | 306 Views

Majome concerned with the glaring anomalies in voters' roll in Harare West

8 hrs ago | 528 Views

PHOTO: MDC Alliance supporters gather at Freedom Square

8 hrs ago | 4898 Views

Chamisa ally Cross says Mnangagwa will get a thumping majority

10 hrs ago | 5651 Views

Mnangagwa dates women

10 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Chamisa woos Mnangagwa support base

10 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Mthwakazi 'parliament' to deal with Gukurahundi

10 hrs ago | 440 Views

Chamisa gets free Sadc 'advice'

10 hrs ago | 3153 Views

'Forex dealers backbone of economy'

10 hrs ago | 641 Views

2 more strikers for Highlanders

10 hrs ago | 511 Views

Chamisa endorsed by Zimbabwe 'despot'

10 hrs ago | 1168 Views

CSOs, parties wary over ban on demos, political meetings

10 hrs ago | 127 Views

Voting day basics

10 hrs ago | 242 Views

Mnangagwa a big pretender: Ex-US envoys

10 hrs ago | 779 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in final showdown

10 hrs ago | 712 Views

Vote wisely: Church

10 hrs ago | 225 Views

Biti loses ballot paper challenge

10 hrs ago | 619 Views

Red flag raised ahead of polls

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

Armed robbers steal car, $4 000

10 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mutasa cries for help

10 hrs ago | 334 Views

BCC warns of prolonged water cuts

10 hrs ago | 205 Views

Our Perfect Wedding comes to Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zec scoffs at ballot paper claims

10 hrs ago | 311 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days