How Dr. Nkosana Moyo will become the next president of Zimbabwe
47 mins ago
Whilst many are locked in the belief that the Zimbabwean Presidential Election is a two-horse race between Nelson Chamisa of the MDC Alliance and ED Mnangagwa of Zanu PF, Zimbabweans in general may be in for a shock when in reality, Dr. Nkosana Moyo emerges the next President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.
This is how this is likely to happen: whilst MDC Alliance and Zanu PF tout crowds at their rallies as evidence that they are going to win the election and particularly the Presidency, there is actually a Silent Majority of Zimbabweans that never attend political rallies.
This Silent Majority tends to be also not persuaded by the populist (and unfortunately lie-filled and unconvincing) messages of Advocate Nelson Chamisa, not to mention the already well-known historic failures of Zanu PF, of which ED Mnangagwa has been a part for a least 50 Years.
It is this Silent Majority that may be the deciding vote. This Silent Majority's impact may not necessarily parachute Dr. Nkosana Moyo in the first round of elections on 30 July 2018.
Instead, they likely will force the election to go to a second round by ensuring that in the first round none of the Presidential Candidates emerges with the golden 50%+1 vote.
And contrary to the two-horse race theory of vociferous rally goers of MDC Alliance and Zanu PF, Dr. Nkosana Moyo may indeed emerge No. 2 in the first round of Election on 30 July, forcing a second round for the Presidential Election.
It is at this stage when he will emerge the undisputed winner. Being a clear headed moderate that he is, whether he will be No. 2 to Advocate Chamisa or ED Mnangagwa, in the second round he will emerge No. 1.
With their distrust of anything MDC-related, Zanu supporters, finding their candidate out in the first round (if ED is not No. 1 in the first round), they will have not much of an option but to give their vote to Dr. Nkosana Moyo, flooring all presidential aspirations held by Adv. Chamisa at this time.
If on the other hand ED comes first and Dr. Nkosana Moyo is parachuted to No. 2 by the Silent Majority, MDC Alliance and all other voters will have no option but to vote for Dr. Nkosana Moyo against ED Mnangagwa.
So, whether Adv. Nelson Chamisa or ED Mnangagwa becomes No. 1; the task for the Silent Majority who are for the #ThinkingVote and aren't moved by crowds and mobocracy, is to *ensure that Dr. Nkosana Moyo comes either No. 1 or No. 2 in the first round of election on 30 July.
This way we will ensure that he emerges the next President of the Republic of Zimbabwe in the second round of Presidential Election.
Ndzimu-unami Emmanuel Moyo
Source - Ndzimu-unami Emmanuel Moyo
