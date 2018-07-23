Latest News Editor's Choice


MRP launches a Mthwakazi Parliament

At a secret location after the revolutionary party launched what they termed a Union of Mthwakazi Parliament. The launch was supposed to take place at City Hall in Bulawayo, but the partisan and scared zanu pf aligned police force blocked the way into the hall after having first given permission for the launch occasion to go ahead.

Our impeccable and reliable sources have revealed that the reasons why the police blocked the Mthwakazi Parliament launch were in two fold, firstly, there was a rumour or rumours that Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni, who was to supposed to preside over the swearing in of the Mthwakazi Members of Parliament was bringing Prince Bulelani Khumalo to preside over the event and to be the one to officially administer the oath taking service of each and every Mthwakazi Member of Parliament. The other rumour was that he was actually bringing Stanley Khumalo to overseer the process as he is local. This was said to have sent shivers down the ZANU PF spineless spines and immediately ordered the police to abort the proceedings. One ZANU PF official who wanted to remain anonymous revealed that this was going to give the MRP too much power, exposure and the oxygen to propel it to victory in Matabeleland in the forthcoming elections.

Mbonisi Gumbo speaking at the official launch of the Union of Mthwakazi Parliament explained that the initiative is at bringing political power to Mthwakazi. He pointed out that whether they lose in the coming elections it does not matter as they are from today Mthwakazi Members of Parliament. Over the years, particularly since 1980, the people of Mthwakazi have never had any positive institutional representation at parliament level. During early years of the so called independence some ZAPU MPs worked hard, however, they lacked clarity, strategic thrust as they pushed the nationalist politics which saw Zimbabwe as a nation while it stealthily took away their citizenship rights and humanity. Since ZAPU became defunct, there has been any individual or political party which stood for the aspirations and interests of Mthwakazi people. A certain political analyst once said a great people like the people of Matabeleland, a people with a clear history of heroism can not be suppressed forever. That is true, look at the Mthwakazi Republic Party's initiatives particularly its Union of Mthwakazi parliamentary concept, which Mr Mqondisi Moyo said would be an inclusive concept which is alive to the composition of the Mthwakazi nation. Mr Mqondisi Moyo is the President of MRP who has ably led the party since its inception in 2013. He unveiled the Union of Mthwakazi Parliament Coat of Arms (UMP), which has the elephant at the centre as its core symbol surrounded by 13 shields. He explained that each shield represents each ethnic group in the nation of Mthwakazi. The Mthwakazi parliament will clearly deliberately structure and compose its parliament in an exclusively inclusive fashion, where at all the times all ethnic groups in Mthwakazi will be represented and encouraged to defend their nationhood for example, Sothos will be encouraged to defend and promote the interests of the Sotho people.

This Mthwakazi Parliament initiative is one of the most excitement news since the formation of the Mthwakazi State. It will definitely expose those goons in other political formations who work against the interest of the people of Mthwakazi. Those who call themselves nationalists. Mqondisi pointed out that the UMP will comprise of the broad spectrum of Mthwakazi people, be it artists, academics, business people, politicians etc. Nobody will be part of Mthwakazi Parliament who does not swear to work for the interests of the people of Mthwakazi. Interesting times are upon us Mthwakazi.

The fundamental existence of the Mthwakazi Parliament is to spearhead development in Mthwakazi and pushing back the boundaries marginalisation, discrimination and tribalism.

Mr Moyo also announced yet another interesting initiative and development, the International Lobby Committee. This committee is long overdue, this is the committee which will embark on a diplomatic onslaught, they will lobby international organisations such as SADC, AU, UN etc. There is enough evidence out there that Britain has billions worth of Mthwakazi treasures stolen from King Lobengula, also remember Thomas Meikles' looting committee, they stolen the King's herd in excess of 600 000. If you were to multiply these cattle by number of years since they were stolen, they amount to a great number and this is the amount due to the Matabeles. This committee will unearth all the evidence.

On a parting shot Mr Moyo said that Pick and Pay was given 14 days to respond to their memorandum but they chose to ignore it. He vowed that it will be better for Pick and Pay to close business than to continue with its tribal agenda in Mthwakazi. People should get ready to take decisive action.

Source - Thulani Nkala
Most Popular In 7 Days