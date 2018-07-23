Opinion / Columnist
Alliance means taking aboard all
ZANU pf is itched by an alliance of different political parties against it. This party easily forgot that on November 17, 2018 this party combined with other parties to dislodge former president.
They also wanted opposition members of parliament to impeach Mugabe. Now what goes around comes around. That same Mugabe is mobilizing people to rally behind Chamisa, it becomes a bitter pill to swallow. This is politics.
It is a game of numbers. Alliance is an invitation to all, enemies and friends for a common cause. Only those selfish politicians try their luck as they go solo.
I want to say to ZANU pf and their cheap analysts, alliance is a coalition, join it if you want
Source - Isaac Nkomah
