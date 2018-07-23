Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chamisa fanning anarchy

2 hrs ago | Views
This weekend marks the end of the campaigning period for Zimbabwe's watershed harmonized elections to be held on Monday the 30th of July 2018. Two of the major and arguably the contesting parties ZANU PF and the MDC Alliance held their final rallies in Harare on Saturday. The journey has been long and many promises were made along the way.

These two major contesting parties have made their position with regards to the election results very clear. While ZANU PF are confident of victory they have said they will accept the results and President ED Mnangagwa is on record saying he will hand over power in the event that he loses the election. On the other hand Nelson Chamisa of the MDC Alliance is saying he will not accept anything short of his victory and on Saturday he says he will get more than 65%. So confident he is that he even made a wager and placing his 18 year old sister as a wager he will give to ED in the even that ED gets 5% of the total votes cast. According to Chamisa any result that is contrary to his desires it is an illegitimate result. One then ask what is the point of getting into an election when all he wants is one result?

Many polls and studies are saying these elections are too close to call but not to the MDC Alliance and its candidate. A precedent was even set when the lawyer of a contesting candidate called a press conference to declare that they will not accept any result short of victory of its candidate. This has never happened anywhere in the world. Advocate Thabani Mpofu, a lawyer speaking on behalf of Nelson Chamisa insinuated that any result that show a defeat of Nelson Chamisa will not be accepted and they have put in place what he termed "anti-rigging mechanisms." Now imagine if these statements were being made by Mnangagwa or even by the army? Who will be crying the loudest?

In 2002 the army then being led by the late General Vitalis Zvinavashe made pronouncement that the army will not salute anyone with no liberation credentials. The statement was insinuated to mean the late Morgan Tsvangirai who was leading the opposition then. The statement by General Zvinavashe was said to be undermining the ballot. Chamisa and Mpofu's statements are to be seen in the same light. They are undermining the ballot and are meant to incite the masses for an uprising. And with Chamisa's reputation as espoused by the nickname Wamba dia Wamba (a rebel leader from the DRC) as he is popularly called by his supporters, these statements are to be condemn by all peace loving and progressive Zimbabweans.

With advent of new media, many conspiracy theories have been thrown around mainly to undermine and to discredit the electoral process. The commissioners running the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) especially the chairperson were attacked left right and centre to the extent of being labeled "hure" (a woman of loose morals). This according to some observers was part of a well thought out plan to discredit the electoral process. Threats were even made to picket at the ZEC office in the last week towards election to try and arm twist the ZEC to accept their demands.

Every day in the run up to the election, the MDC Alliance would come up with different demands from the voters roll, to one with pictures to be given a ballot paper to go and test to prove their theory of migrating ballot. Where they were say an X marked against the name of Chamisa will magically move and be converted to be a vote for Mnangagwa. Some of these demands were they deemed "unreasonable" by the group of eminent persons known as The Elders led by Koffi Annan the former Secretary General of the United Nations. All these demands were made in an attempt to discredit the elections and thrown the country into a crisis. The idea was also to delegitimize the process giving the winner legitimacy challenges. Many observers have labeled Chamisa's way of politics as childish, characteristic of student politics at university colleges.     

The MDC Alliance even threatened to boycott the election if their demands are not met. ZEC accepted the lawful demands such as not changing the voting booth to maintain the old designs which gave the voter total secrecy. Other unreasonable demands were thrown out.

The MDC Alliance chose to fight the electoral process, to discredit it, and undermine the ballots while Zanu PF was focused on voter mobilization. This will be reflective on the 30th. With Chamisa threatening not to accept the results and to mobilize his supporters to "protect their vote" anarchy is on the horizon. MDC Alliance are being advised to camp at the polling station soon after voting to "protect their vote." This is contrary to the Electoral Act that forbids people to gather in groups within the 300m radius of the polling station. Polling officials are now under threat especially if they announce results that is contrary to the wishes of the MDC Alliance.

These reckless statements by Chamisa is a testimony of him resorting to default settings that earned him the nickname Wamba dia Wamba. If not to create a crisis, incite violence, create legitimacy crisis what can be taken from these statements by Chamisa and his legal team? Zimbabwe is headed for interesting times ahead and what is left is to hope for peace and not anarchy as being desired by Wamba and others.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Tendai Jongwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Suits on sale

Cowdry park 4 room house on a 7 room slab on 350m2

Making of home sets

School furniture on sale

Stands on sale

Goat farming business

For sale are bags

2006 isuzu elf


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Zimbabwe military promising to give power to Chamisa'

2 hrs ago | 2133 Views

ZAPU spokesperson throws in hat for Bulawayo Central Constituency

2 hrs ago | 545 Views

1893MRM wishes Zimbabwe, and most importantly, Mthwakazi nation a peaceful and meaningful 2018 election

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

MRP launches a Mthwakazi Parliament

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

Voter's roll freely available at Nando's - Ad goes viral

2 hrs ago | 866 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa goes to Mbare

2 hrs ago | 432 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF chisa mpama!

2 hrs ago | 773 Views

WATCH: Woman twerking at Mnangagwa rally

2 hrs ago | 905 Views

Malema urges Zimbabwean political parties to accept the results

3 hrs ago | 1136 Views

How Dr. Nkosana Moyo will become the next president of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 920 Views

MRP president's speech at the occasion of the launch of the union of Mthwakazi Parliament

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

PHOTOS: The crowd that attended Temba Mliswa rally in Norton today

3 hrs ago | 1817 Views

Zimbabwe holds final rallies before historic election

4 hrs ago | 789 Views

Mnangagwa's chance of legitimacy

4 hrs ago | 663 Views

Chamisa working closely with Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 1850 Views

With Grace and Nelson on the Same Side: We must all get behind ED

5 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Nelson, these sanctions are on you!

5 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Caution! - Zimbabwe is at a critical moment

5 hrs ago | 756 Views

The legacy of Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 1595 Views

MRP takes Spanish Journalist to Bhalagwe

9 hrs ago | 1567 Views

Brutish and Ferocious 'Crocodile' your time is up to vacate Munhumutapa Building

9 hrs ago | 1503 Views

A message to our community

9 hrs ago | 540 Views

When Chamisa lost me

9 hrs ago | 3811 Views

NetOne CEO bets on Chamisa win - report

10 hrs ago | 7444 Views

Josh Mhambi makes promises to Bulawayo Central constituency if elected MP

10 hrs ago | 707 Views

'Stop hiring Omalayitsha to take your kids to SA'

10 hrs ago | 1160 Views

NetOne CEO fires 'entire' Exco under unclear circumstances

10 hrs ago | 1788 Views

'Vote for me,' Moyo urges Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 653 Views

#MeetYourPotentialLeader kicks off

10 hrs ago | 266 Views

Chipinge candidates entice voters

10 hrs ago | 473 Views

Its amazing that political parties go into election knowing ZEC's irregularities

10 hrs ago | 327 Views

Majome concerned with the glaring anomalies in voters' roll in Harare West

10 hrs ago | 571 Views

PHOTO: MDC Alliance supporters gather at Freedom Square

10 hrs ago | 5281 Views

Chamisa ally Cross says Mnangagwa will get a thumping majority

12 hrs ago | 6124 Views

Mnangagwa dates women

12 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Chamisa woos Mnangagwa support base

12 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Mthwakazi 'parliament' to deal with Gukurahundi

12 hrs ago | 461 Views

Chamisa gets free Sadc 'advice'

12 hrs ago | 3383 Views

'Forex dealers backbone of economy'

12 hrs ago | 672 Views

2 more strikers for Highlanders

12 hrs ago | 572 Views

Chamisa endorsed by Zimbabwe 'despot'

12 hrs ago | 1304 Views

CSOs, parties wary over ban on demos, political meetings

12 hrs ago | 136 Views

Voting day basics

12 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mnangagwa a big pretender: Ex-US envoys

12 hrs ago | 829 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in final showdown

12 hrs ago | 742 Views

Vote wisely: Church

12 hrs ago | 232 Views

Biti loses ballot paper challenge

12 hrs ago | 721 Views

Red flag raised ahead of polls

12 hrs ago | 361 Views

Armed robbers steal car, $4 000

12 hrs ago | 421 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days