How to stop Gucci Grace

Gucci Grace is back. And she is flashing her cash. Spotting her free ride back into State House she has decided to throw millions at the MDC campaign. And what is the deal? Well it is not too complicated.Her NPF party get a seat at the table. Worse than that, Grace gets her coveted VP position! What do they say in America? "The VPOne heartbeat away from the presidency!". And for a lady who has no problem using her thugs to poison and throw grenades at political opponents, being one heartbeat away from the presidency is no small deal.In fact, Grace has been planning her way back in from the second the people came together and kicked our her husband who had long ago lost his once precious marbles. She was pulling the strings on the old puppet and driving our country into misery. All the while she was getting richer and richer. Her kids and family were living in luxury, while we ‘benefited' from 90% unemployment rates.But we stood up to her and said no. With a little help of the army and some truly brave leadership from ED, the people regained their country back. We grabbed our fate into our hands. We took our freedom. Enough was enough.However, having rid our lands from this corrupt power hungry witch, it now looks like we are letting her back in through the back door. The not so secret deal she has made with Nelson Chamisa is the single greatest sin of post liberation Zimbabwe. Chamisa has said to us that he does not care about the will of the people. He does not care about November 2017. What is important is how he gets to power. He doesn't realise that he is her new puppet. He is her new Bob.Unfortunately, too many people have bought what he is selling. He hasn't sold hope or progress though. He has sold Mugabism, violence and a dirty dirty alliance with Grace Mugabe.We are now facing the most important decision of our young lives.Do we take us forward as a new nation and a new Zimbabwe? Or do we drag ourselves backwards into a dangerous era of Mugabism? On Monday we decide. A vote for ED, is a vote to save our future, and a vote to save us from Grace.Mike, Harare