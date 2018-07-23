Latest News Editor's Choice


NPF-MDC is a dangerous alliance for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | Views
For the last 9 months I have been walking around in a daze. Mugabe has gone, Mugabe has gone, Mugabe has gone! These words reverberate around my brain on an hourly basis. Having been beaten up by Mugabe's regime too many times, physically, economically, emotionally, and since they have gone, I have been in a state of ecstasy.

In fact, we all owe ED a level of gratitude for the new lease of life our country has been given.

We had become a disgraceful pariah state. We were living in fear, under a tyrannical power couple. Grace Mugabe had completely taken over the country. She was controlling her husband, controlling business, controlling life. Twimbos were thrown in prison for tweeting the wrong thing. Journalists wrote in a sense of fear. Union leaders were beaten for making basic demands.

In November this all changed. ED led us away from the tyrannical two, and towards a new light. He has thrown out the old and is bringing in the new. He has brought in the investors of the world. Close to 20 billion dollars of investments have been committed. This will create more and more jobs. In fact, already 80,000 jobs have been created in a tiny 8 months. We are on the road to recovery. We are on the road to growth. Zimbabwe is back on the map and finally thing are looking up.

This is why the NPF-MDC alliance is both dangerous and disgusting. At yesterday's rally, Chamisa said very clearly, "Let me welcome NPF here represented by Mai Sandi-Moyo. Some don't know what NPF is, when we welcome them here we are welcoming the genuine Zanu-PF. It means we have the original Zanu-PF here, authentic and undiluted."

Word for word. What a disgrace! Chamisa does not even pretend any more. His alliance with Mugabe is now official. He is bringing back the old man. He is bringing back the old times. Even worse, Grace is leading the charge back to State House. In return for funding Chamisa's campaign, she has been offered the VP position.

Can you imagine this? In two days' time, the terrible two, the Mugabe couple, may have all four feet back in state house. And Mr. Chamisa will be the one who let them back in.

Vote ED, and keep our dream of a NEW Zimbabwe alive. Keep the Mugabes as far away from State House as possible.


Source - Innocent Dube
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24.
More on: #Alliance, #MDC, #NPF

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days