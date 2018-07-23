Prostitution is on the rise

Opinion / Columnist

It was recently alleged that fifty percent of prostitutes practicing in Zimbabwe are HIV positive. If numbers are anything to go by then its quite a staggering and frightening figure.Putting our heads in the sand and pretending prostitution is going down will only exacerbate the already dire situation. Commercial sex work is flourishing with more young girls joining the oldest profession everyday.It has become so alluring that a number of morally decadent married women have once, twice or more times 'stolen a quickie' with some men.A few unscrupulous men of God have joined the bandwagon by preying on the gullible flock. A good number of those infected or affected by the virus may be taking medication but we need to eradicate the disease for posterity.Church leaders must counsel the youths and preach good moral standing in society. It would help the situation if all commercial sex workers were registered and have access to ARVs. Periodic medical check-ups would help keep all STIs in check.Incoming generating projects must be encouraged especially now that we have a Women's Bank. Some men of God are oftentimes in the news for the wrong reasons, chasing after women and fleecing followers of their hard earned cash. May the real men of God stand up.Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.